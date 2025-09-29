New offering launched at Sunderland pub that's a hidden gem of history

“It’s great to be collaborating with another local business to boost the offering here,” says Steve Lawson, publican at one of Sunderland’s most-historic pubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the shadow of Queen Alexandra Bridge, The Times Inn has a long history in Southwick dating back to 1854.

The Times Inn landlord Steve Lawson has collaborated with Vicky Ross to bring The Kitchen to The Times Inn | Sunderland Echo

Steve has been at the helm of the pub for the past few years and has done much to stamp it on the map, including commissioning eye-catching murals which celebrate local history and people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the pub has added to its offering with the introduction of food, thanks to a collaboration with The Kitchen, which had built up a firm following at its previous premises in Town End Farm.

Owned by Vicky Ross, The Kitchen specialises in comfort foods like proper breakfasts, burgers, mince & dumplings, jacket potatoes, salad boxes and more.

People can now enjoy the food for sit-in Monday to Friday from 11.30am to 2pm, on top of the pub’s opening hours, from 4pm on Friday and open Saturdays and Sundays.

Food can also be ordered online and for takeaway.

Steve said: “I had a big kitchen upstairs which wasn’t being used and I’m good friends with Vicky, as are our kids, so I reached out and suggested she could use it for a small rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It all evolved from there, but it’s working really well. They brought their equipment in and have a big space to use and it’s increased the hours at the pub.”

Steve added: “The regulars really like it, especially on match days, but it also means we have a lunchtime offering for all the office workers and businesses around that area.”

Jimmy Montgomery mural on the side of The Times Inn pub in Sunderland, a tribute to his legendary status as a 1973 FA Cup hero for Sunderland AFC. | Sunderland Echo

Dating back to 1854, the pub once overlooked the gates to shipyards on the banks of the Wear and has witnessed the rise and fall of the industry, as well as the construction of the Queen Alexandra Bridge, two World Wars and more.

It bears the blue plaque, and an artwork, honouring Sir William Mills, the Sunderland-born inventor of the hand grenade, known as the Mills Bomb, which played a pivotal role in the First World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir William was born on the same street as the pub and would go on to become a celebrated engineer and inventor. So much so, he earned a knighthood in 1922.

The blue plaque forms part of a blue plaque heritage trail around Southwick.

Steve has commissioned popular street artist Frank Styles to create a number of other murals on the pub, including one celebrating Southwick-born 1973 FA Cup goalkeeper Jimmy Montgomery and the other depicting Black Cat goal-scoring hero Kevin Phillips, which also help to draw people down to the historic pub on the banks of the Wear.