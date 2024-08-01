New Irish-themed bar 'coming soon' to former Port of Call building in Seaham
Work is being carried out at what is expected to be called Grace Kelly's at North Terrace on the town's seafront, not far from the Tommy statue.
The premises were most recently the home of the Port of Call pub.
The Echo has not so far managed to speak with the organisation behind the new bar, but understands that it should be open in a matter of weeks and that it has been recruiting staff.
Temporary signage outside says: "Grace Kelly's Irish lounge coming soon. Live music, live sports, courtyard, Irish breakfasts, Irish dinners."
A pub called Grace Kelly's, also named after the Irish-American Hollywood legend, opened in February in North Tyneside, selling Guinness and "authentic Irish comfort".
