A neighbourhood coffee shop which has built up a firm following in its five years in the city has announced an opening date for its new premises.

Co-owner Michael Curtis outside the new premises in Durham Road | Sunderland Echo

Grinder, in New Durham Road, announced in September that it had outgrown its original base, which transformed the former Ironing Basket shop, near to Royal Courts in 2019.

And as they marked five years in the city, the independent coffee shop, ran by partners Michael Curtis and Riki Tsang, announced they would be moving to a larger unit, just yards away.

They’ve been busy transforming the former Tots and Dots play cafe which is to the left of the current Grinder, on the other side of the back lane.

It means they can ramp up their offering, with a fuller food menu and tables for sit in - and customers will be able to try it out when it opens for business from 8am on Tuesday, October 29.

People won’t be without their coffee fix for long as the original Grinder site won’t close until 1pm on Monday, October 28.

While the original site had limited seating due to the size, the new Grinder will comfortably seat 15 and will also continue to operate for takeout as well as sit in.

It’s also an accessible space, with its own toilet, something they couldn’t offer at the original site.

Michael said: “We’d been looking to do a refurb of this place to coincide with our fifth anniversary, when the unit next door became available. It’s twice the size of this unit, is all one level and has not long been renovated.

“It has a kitchen area as well, which means we’ll be able to bring back our savoury dishes, such as sandwiches, which were popular when we had a cafe in Hills Arts Centre.

“Fiona (Grinder manager) does some of our baking and she’s looking forward to getting back in the kitchen. It’s a really exciting time for us. It will be a bit sad to leave this unit as it’s part of the history of Grinder, but the new venue marks the next chapter.”