New Green Bar heading to Newcastle

Newcastle Theatre Royal has revealed that the name of its new public bar will be The Green Room.

Artist's impression of how The Green Room will look | Submitted

The new venue is located in the former DatBar at 11 Market Street and is expected to open in late summer as part of moves to make the iconic building open for more people for more of the time.

The bar will be open seven days a week and is intended to be a place for the public as well as theatre patrons to relax.

It will be accessible from Market Street and from the theatre itself via the former Stalls Bar.

The Green Room name comes, in part, from the traditional relaxation space inside theatres all over the world where actors can relax before performances and in between shows.

However, for Newcastle Theatre Royal, the significance of the name Green is embedded deeper in its rich history.

The landmark theatre was part of Richard Grainger’s grand design for Newcastle city centre in the early 19th Century. The designers were father and son duo John and Benjamin Green, who devised what became the iconic building in Grey Street that has been an integral part of Newcastle’s artistic and social fabric since it opened in 1837.

The theatre has been working with architects MawsonKerr and interior designers Design North, who also created the visual strategy for the theatre’s new coffee and wine bar 100 Grey Street, which opened in December and is located at the front right of the building in Grey Street.

Contractors Meldrum Facilities Ltd started work in April, stripping out fixtures and fittings and they are now moving towards the decorating stage.

A concept artist has been commissioned to produce artistry which will form a visual centre-piece through digitally enhanced wallpaper on key walls.

Siobhan Lightfoot, Director of Operations at Newcastle Theatre Royal, said: “We are proudly known for creating moments of magic on and off the stage and we’re excited to expand upon our offering by opening a fresh and inviting new venue in the centre of Newcastle.

“As the city enjoys increasing inward investment and a growing visitor economy, we want to celebrate and share our beautiful building. Our new venue will be open to members of the public in the day and evening, and open to patrons coming through our doors to enjoy our programme of world class shows”.

In anticipation of the opening, the theatre has appointed Peter Davis - formerly of The Alchemist - as its new Head of Hospitality. Peter is overseeing the launch of The Green Room as well as managing operations across 100 Grey Street and the theatre’s bars and kiosks.

He commented: “Our vision is to create a space that fosters connection, celebrates flavour, and offers a sense of escapism—an experience we can be proud of, and one that honours the theatre’s rich history while engaging both new visitors and our loyal audiences.”

There’s a number of job vacancies with the new opening. If you are interested in working in The Green Room, visit: www.theatreroyal.co.uk/about-us/join-our-team/