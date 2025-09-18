Not long to wait until a new coffee and clothes shop opens its doors after transforming a well-known city centre unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, the Echo revealed how AutismAble had bought the former Aphrodite building in Vine Place, with their offices being created upstairs and a new coffee shop, bottle bar and pre-loved clothes shop on the ground floor.

The unit is well-known for its time as Aphrodite | Sunderland Echo

Menswear specialist Aphrodite was one of the city’s most popular independent retailers, bringing top name brands to the city centre for 30 years before closing its store in Vine Place last summer after Mike Ashley’s company, Frasers Group, bought the retail business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the building will sell clothes once more when Wear opens its doors on Saturday, October 4.

The shop side will be selling pre-loved clothes from the likes of Stone Island, CP Company, Carhartt, Barbour, Billionaire Boys Club, Supreme, Ralph Lauren, Maison Kitsuné and A.P.C as well as vintage shirts, sweats, and band tees.

On the coffee shop side of the business, you can expect coffee, craft beer and deli sandwiches from Sea Change at the Winter Gardens, which is also operated by AutismAble.

Wear will also have space for events and there will be live DJ sets on opening day from 1pm to 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be opening day offers including 10% off fashion for one day only as well as a free welcome drink from 1pm. The new venue is also dog-friendly.

Upstairs at the building will be a Sunderland base for AutismAble, who are a specialist service and wellbeing centre for neurodivergent people across the region, where it will host employability training, as well as hosting workshops in photography, music, wellbeing, crafts and more.

Sarah Farrell-Forster, CEO of AutismAble and SeaChange, said: “AutismAble was looking for a base in Sunderland because a lot of our referrals come from this area.

“My husband used to often shop in Aphrodite and I knew the shop from going in with him, so knew the site well and it seemed perfect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s such a great space and we thought it would be a waste not to do something for the public with the downstairs area, so we came up with the idea of having a shop.”

As well as speciality coffees, Wear will have a bar serving bottled craft beers, cans, wines and cocktails. There’s no kitchen at the site, but it will sell a range of items made at the kitchen at the Winter Gardens.