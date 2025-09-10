A Sunderland businesswoman well known for her Roker coffee shop is branching into the city centre.

Joanne Woods has already had great success with Ruhe in Roker Park which has just had its busiest season yet after opening in the shadow of the bandstand in August 2023.

Fretta by Ruhe is heading to Sunderland city centre | Sunderland Echo

She never envisaged opening a business in the city centre, but says she fell in love with a newly-renovated unit in an historic block of buildings and is excited to get started on her new Fretta by Ruhe offering at the site, which will be a sister site to Ruhe.

Sunderland property investor Darryl Cullerton is forging ahead with his major transformation of the corner of Mary Street and Stockton Road, now known as The Four Corner Collective, which will house four boutique serviced apartments upstairs to meet demand for quality accommodation in the city centre.

The corner of Mary Street and Stockton Road is taking shape as The Four Corner Collective | Sunderland Echo

Meanwhile, the ground floor houses four commercial units, which have been sympathetically restored.

One already houses property management company, Gold Ribbon, and Joanne will soon get to work on the next door unit, which once housed Hot Rats and The Uniform Shop.

Aiming to open in mid-October, Fretta will offer sit in space for quality brunches and coffees as well as a deli counter for take away salad boxes and more.

As well as Ruhe, Joanne also owns a meal prep business called Balance by Ruhe, which has a large kitchen unit in Hendon, and Fretta will be a combination of the two.

“As soon as I walked into this unit, I just had a really good feeling about it,” said Joanne. “I never really saw myself with a city centre business but it’s come on in leaps and bounds. All the transformation around Mackie’s Corner is so lovely and I feel like this area of the city centre is next.

Work will soon start on fitting out the unit, with a view to opening mid October | Sunderland Echo

“I’ve had so much support from other businesses and it’s a great community to be a part of.”

Just yards from Park Lane Interchange, Joanne is aiming to fill a gap at this end of town for an independent coffee shop, using coffee from Sunderland-based RESINN, as well as providing quality lunches.

Open six days a week, the aim is for Fretta to also open on evenings for workshops, events and supper clubs.

“It will be like an express Ruhe,” said Joanne when explaining the concept. “I’ll actually be executing some things here that I can’t do at Ruhe like a deli fridge for healthy salad boxes, everything will be fresh and seasonal.”

The name is after the Italian word for hurry, and is inspired by the convenient express element of the business.

Fretta will create around 7 new jobs, for which Joanne will be recruiting soon.

Other new additions in this area include the relocation of Pied pie shop to The Emporium in Vine Place, which is under new management.

Over the road in Vine Place, the former Aphrodite building is being renovated to house AutismAble upstairs and a new coffee shop and pre-loved clothes shop called Wear on the ground floor.