National Pizza Day 2025: Nine top places to grab a slice in Sunderland

Here’s some of the dedicated independent pizza places in the area, offering everything from Neapolitan-style pies to Brooklyn-inspired slices, but the favourite dish can, of course, be found across the city’s many Italian restaurants.
1. Wild Fire, Deptford
Arguably the best place for pizza in the city, and one of the best restaurants full stop, is Wild Fire in Hanover Place, Deptford. Watch you pizzas being hand-stretched and spun in the open plan pizza kitchen. Make sure to check out the inventive sides, too, which are a culinary triumph in themselves. Wild Fire is open for sit in, and for collection outside of peak times, Wednesdays to Sundays. | Sunderland Echo
2. Pizza Grande, Washington
A real hidden gem, Pizza Grande is tucked behind The Green tearooms in Washington Village. What started as a pop-up pizzeria has grown into a permanent hotspot after getting pizza fans flocking. The family-run business is open Wednesday to Sundays from 5pm to 10pm. | Sunderland Echo
3. The Fire Truck, The Fire Station
The Fire Truck makes pizzas to order from its two Gozney pizza ovens. The pop-up offering is available every home matchday outside The Fire Station, as well as before big shows at the Empire and Fire Station. Expect classic Neapolitan pizzas made with high quality ingredients, perfect for a grab-and-go before a show. | Sunderland Echo
4. Fausto Pizza, Roker
For pizza with a view head to Fausto Pizza in Roker, which dishes up some great pizzas and loads of atmosphere - with views of Roker Pier to boot. The coffee shop is open daily, with pizzas served Tuesday to Saturday. Look out for mid-week deals where you can pick up two pizzas and flatbread for £20. | Sunderland Echo