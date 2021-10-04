Yuvraaj on Douro Terrace has a 4.7 rating from 292 reviews.

National Curry Week: Eight of the best Indian Restaurants in Sunderland according to Google reviews

It’s National Curry Week from October 4-10, so why not treat yourself to a meal from some of Sunderland’s finest establishments?

By Jason Button
Monday, 4th October 2021, 3:57 pm

As one of the nation’s favourite delicacies, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to Indian restaurants in Sunderland.

This week marks National Curry Week, so to celebrate we’re taking a look at the best local Indian restaurants according to Google reviews.

1. 2. Alishaan By The Sea

Alishaan By The Sea on Station Road, Seaburn has a 4.7 rating from 165 reviews.

2. 3. Moti Raj

Moti Raj on Church Lane has a 4.6 rating from 365 reviews.

3. 4. Goa

Goa on Queen's Avenue has a 4.6 rating from 295 reviews.

4. 5. Spice Empire

Spice Empire on Church Street East has a 4.6 rating from 225 reviews.

