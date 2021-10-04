National Curry Week: Eight of the best Indian Restaurants in Sunderland according to Google reviews

As one of the nation’s favourite delicacies, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to Indian restaurants in Sunderland.
This week marks National Curry Week, so to celebrate we’re taking a look at the best local Indian restaurants according to Google reviews.
1. 2. Alishaan By The Sea
Alishaan By The Sea on Station Road, Seaburn has a 4.7 rating from 165 reviews.
2. 3. Moti Raj
Moti Raj on Church Lane has a 4.6 rating from 365 reviews.
3. 4. Goa
Goa on Queen's Avenue has a 4.6 rating from 295 reviews.
4. 5. Spice Empire
Spice Empire on Church Street East has a 4.6 rating from 225 reviews.
