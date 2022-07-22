National Cheese and Wine Day 2022: Where to enjoy the best wine at bars in and around Sunderland according to Google reviews

National Wine and Cheese Day is on Monday July 25, and we’ve put together a list of the top places in and around Sunderland for you to try various types of the two delicacies.
These are some of the top delis, bars and restaurants on Wearside which are well known for their wine options, ranked by Google reviews.
1. Church Door
Church Door in Sunniside has a 5 star rating from 13 reviews.
2. Fat Unicorn
The Fat Unicorn on Bridge Street has a 4.9 rating from 14 reviews. The deli sells cheese and wine from across Europe.
3. Six
Six on Marine Walk in Roker has a 4.7 rating from 75 reviews.
4. Sam's Bar
Hidden below West Sunniside, Sam's Bar has a 4.6 rating from 174 reviews.
