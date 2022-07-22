Loading...
These are some of the top bars for wine across the city. Is your favourite on the list?

National Cheese and Wine Day 2022: Where to enjoy the best wine at bars in and around Sunderland according to Google reviews

There are some amazing places to meet friends over a couple of glasses across the region.

By Jason Button
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 5:38 pm

National Wine and Cheese Day is on Monday July 25, and we’ve put together a list of the top places in and around Sunderland for you to try various types of the two delicacies.

These are some of the top delis, bars and restaurants on Wearside which are well known for their wine options, ranked by Google reviews.

1. Church Door

Church Door in Sunniside has a 5 star rating from 13 reviews.

2. Fat Unicorn

The Fat Unicorn on Bridge Street has a 4.9 rating from 14 reviews. The deli sells cheese and wine from across Europe.

3. Six

Six on Marine Walk in Roker has a 4.7 rating from 75 reviews.

4. Sam's Bar

Hidden below West Sunniside, Sam's Bar has a 4.6 rating from 174 reviews.

