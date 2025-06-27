National Black Sheep Coffee brand heading to Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST

Popular coffee shop brand Black Sheep is heading to Sunderland.

Black Sheep Coffee is heading to Sunderland | Chocolate Chip Photography

There’s Black Sheep Coffee Shops at locations across the country, as well as in America and the UAE, with the nearest branch so far being in Newcastle.

Now, the brand has revealed it will open its first branch on Wearside.

It will be part of a 9-site development schedule in Tyne & Wear as one of the UK’s fastest-growing coffee brands expands around the region.

The stores will open as part a franchise agreement with Mindy Kaur and Bal Singh, operating through their entity Dhesi Food & Beverages Ltd.

The brand is well established across the UK | Chocolate Chip Photography

There’s no confirmation on the location of the Sunderland site as yet, but it will be one of the first to open as part of the deal.

“We’re thrilled to bring Black Sheep Coffee’s signature flavours and rebellious Robusta blend to Tyne & Wear,” said Black Sheep Coffee co-founder Eirik Holth.

“These new stores will be places for everyone to enjoy our speciality Robusta blend, signature Norwegian Waffles, 100% ceremonial grade Matcha & much more. We can't wait to welcome the local community, see you there.”

The name of the brand comes from the fact that by sourcing the first speciality-grade 100% Robusta coffee, they went against the market trends and became the ‘Black Sheep’ of the coffee world.

