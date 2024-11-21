Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another of Sunderland’s Indian restaurants has scooped an award in the ‘Curry Oscars.’

My Delhi in Borough Road, which also has a branch in Newcastle, took home the award for Street Food Restaurant of the Year North East of England in the 14th annual ceremony.

They received the award at a ceremony at the Grosvenor House in London’s Mayfair hosted by BBC news anchor Samantha Simmonds.

Sunderland curry houses proved a hit at the national awards with Babaji in Mary Street winning Asian Restaurant of the Year North East.

My Delhi director Elahi Amin dedicated the award to the team, saying: “We dedicate this award to our incredible team, who work tirelessly to provide our guests with a dining experience like no other.

“The standards of guest experience were instilled in us by my late father, who taught us that hospitality is not about serving customers but welcoming guests as if they were dining in your own home.

“That philosophy has been the cornerstone of what we do, ensuring our service matches the unparalleled quality of food cooked by the best chefs from Delhi and across India.”

This year’s Asian Curry Awards celebrated the best of the UK’s Asian culinary landscape, covering fine dining, casual dining, street food, and a range of Asian and Oriental cuisines.

The winners were selected by a panel of judges from the Asian Catering Federation, with finalists voted for by the spice-loving public.

Yawar Khan, Chairman of the Asian Catering Federation, said: “It is with immense pride that we present these awards each year. The success of every business here tonight is a testament to the passion, determination, and culinary talent that drive this industry forward.

“Congratulations to all the winners, and a heartfelt thanks to everyone who invests in this industry, which contributes billions to the UK economy annually despite challenging conditions.”