M&S steak and chips Dine In range for £10 - but hurry as deal lasts for a limited time
Marks & Spencer has brought back one of its most popular deals – the steak and chips Dine In for £10.
Customers can pick up a twin pack of M&S 21-day matured steaks, chips and a sauce for just £10.
But you’ll have to be quick – it’s only around for two weeks
Known as the ‘Home of Dine In’ since 2008, and selling more than 200 million meals since, the Dine In deal brings restaurant-quality food to your dinner table for less
Whatever your preference, there’s a cut for you. Steak lovers can pick from a marbled Ribeye, a firm and flavoursome rump or a tender sirloin .
As for the sides, customers can pick up a traditional chunky chips or thinner frites as part of the deal, if you’re after veg instead then there is everything from creamed spinach to layered peas, carrots, sweetcorn and broccoli. And to top it all off, included is a sauce for your meal for two.
Explore the full M&S Steak & Chips Dine In
MAINS:
Ribeye Steak (2 in pack)
Rump Steak (2 in pack)
Sirloin Steak (2 in pack)
Rotisserie Whole Bird
Sockeye Salmon Fillets (2 in pack)
SAUCES:
Peppercorn Sauce
Diane Sauce
Bearnaise Sauce
Mushroom Sauce
Chicken Gravy
Hollandaise sauce
SIDES:
Chunky Chips
Sweet Potato Chips
Frites
Buttery Mash
Green Veg Medley
Creamed Spinach
Layered Peas, Carrots, Sweetcorn and Broccoli
The Steak & Chips Dine In deal is available in M&S Foodhalls from now until March 14 (England, Scotland and Wales) and March 15 (Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland)