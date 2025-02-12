Mother Mercy secures its place among the UK’s Top 50 Cocktail Bars of 2025

Mother Mercy, Newcastle’s acclaimed cocktail bar, has once again been recognised as one of the UK’s finest drinking destinations, earning a coveted place in the UK’s Top 50 Cocktail Bars 2025 list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious accolade highlights the venue’s continued dedication to crafting exceptional cocktails and delivering outstanding hospitality.

At the highly anticipated awards ceremony, held on February 11, Mother Mercy was officially ranked among the top cocktail bars in the country, further cementing its status as a leader in the UK’s vibrant cocktail scene. The annual Top 50 list celebrates the most innovative and exciting bars across the UK, with industry experts and tastemakers recognising venues that push the boundaries of creativity, service, and atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-founder Neil Donachie shared his thoughts on the achievement: “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised once again in the UK’s Top 50 Cocktail Bars. This achievement is a testament to the passion, creativity, and hard work of our team. Every day, we strive to create unforgettable experiences for our guests, and to be celebrated on a national level is an incredible honour. We’re so grateful to our customers and the industry for their continued support.”

Mother Mercy Team at the UK Top 50 Cocktail Bars, 2025 Awards

Mother Mercy’s imaginative menu is a blend of seasonal influences and timeless classics, a philosophy that has earned acclaim from major publications including The Times and The Guardian. The bar’s dedication to quality and innovation ensures it remains a staple of the UK’s cocktail culture, offering guests a truly unique drinking experience.

In addition to this latest recognition, Mother Mercy continues to grow, having recently expanded its portfolio with the opening of its fifth venue, Mother Mercy Heaton, on Chillingham Road at the start of February. The new location brings the brand’s signature creativity and hospitality to one of Newcastle’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, further solidifying its presence in the North East.

For more information about Mother Mercy, visit the website.