What was once a forgotten corner of the city has now become one of the region’s top hospitality venues.

This Saturday, August 2, marks one year since an old Victorian stables, once used to house working horses, galloped into the city as Sheepfolds Stables, a multi-purpose events and hospitality space.

Pit Pony is the venue's own brew in collaboration with Vaux | Sunderland Echo

In that time, it’s really made its mark in the city, selling more than 68,000 pints of its own Pit Pony lager, more than 20,000 cocktails, 29,000 pies and more than 40,000 doughnuts.

An estimated 11,000 guests have attended more than 180 corporate and private events, 350 live gigs by local bands, artists and performers have been played, whilst jobs for around 100 staff have also been created, benefitting the local community, its supply chain and the wider city economy.

Supporting the council’s ambitious Riverside regeneration masterplan, which is giving new life to sites on either side of the river, the venue will soon be boosted further when the new Keel Crossing opens, improving its connectivity.

PROPA! is a popular spot at Sheepfolds | Sunderland Echo

National recognition has also come in the form of being named Commercial Property Development of the Year and Refurbishment/Fit-Out of the Year (North East Property Awards 2025) - and Rick Marsden, MD of Building Design Northern, who developed the site, said it’s been an ‘immense’ first year.

The city businessman said: “We could never had envisaged the response that we’ve had and the support that people have shown over the last twelve months.

“It has been incredible and for that I would like to thank everyone who has made Sheepfolds Stables what it has become today – our staff, our customers, our operators, our partners, our suppliers and the local business community. Your support has been unwavering.

“Everyone has really taken Sheepfolds Stables to their hearts, and this was very evident on our launch weekend where the bars, the plaza areas and the restaurants were full and the queue to get in tailed back to the stadium. It was immense and amazing to see, and we’ve never looked back since.

“Sheepfolds Stables brings something totally unique to a city that is rapidly on the up, and we are very much looking forward with many more things planned, especially once the new Keel Crossing opens and the Riverside Sunderland development continues to take shape.

“As well as the hospitality side, we are now a popular choice for corporate and private events too which also attracts new audiences to the city. The venue’s heritage and history are without doubt a major pull and somewhat of a tourist attraction too, so we also plan to promote and educate more people on that, especially welcoming school groups and young children.

“It’s an exciting time and we’re very much creating the next chapter in Sheepfolds Stables’ legacy.”

TV personality and renowned architect, George Clarke, has also shown his love and appreciation for Sheepfolds Stables calling it an ‘amazing space’.

As well as being an events space, Sheepfolds Stables is home to restaurants Ember, Vito’s Osteria, Calabash Tree and I Scream for Pizza, as well as bars The Pit Pony, Back of the Pit, Mother Mercy and the Spey Snug, as well as Southpaw dance studios.

The team at Ember have been listed in the Good Food Guide | Sunderland Echo

Rick added: “We could not do this without working collaboratively, hand in hand with our site operators.

“Every one of them brings a very different, high-quality offer that really defines and sets Sheepfolds Stables apart and that was deliberate from the start.

“It positions us at the fore of the North East’s culinary and cultural scene, attracting visitors from far afield who want to enjoy a very different, first-class social experience. It’s a great mix.

“Not only that, our Spey Snug by the award-winning, Speyside Distillers, and Southpaw, one of the best performing arts companies, complement our bars and restaurants further by bringing a premium whisky brand and a thriving cultural aspect to Sheepfolds.

“It’s a close-knit team and again, we are very much looking ahead as one to enhance Sheepfolds Stables further and firmly place it on the map.”

A year of Sheepfolds Stables, in stats

More than 40,000 doughnuts have been sold at Deep North | Sunderland Echo

*More than 11,000 guests attending 180+ events (including weddings, private parties and corporate functions)

*More than 350 live gigs played

*Circa 68,000 pints of Pit Pony pulled

*More than 38,040 litres of Pit Pony delivered to site by Vaux

*98 staff employed since opening

*I Scream for Pizza - top three best-selling pizza slices are 1. Brookyln’s Finest (10,657 sold), 2. NY Cheese (9,286 sold) and 3. Buffalo Soldier (3,295 sold) – a combined total of 23,238 slices for the top three alone!

* Propa! – approximately 29,000 pies sold and the fan favourite is the Steak and Ale pie.

*Vito’s Osteria - 4385 lasagna sold, 23415 diners served, and 4622 bottles of wine sold.

*Ember – listed in the Good Food Guide 2025, an essential guide to the best restaurants in the UK.

* Deep North – over 40,000 doughnuts sold, with top three sellers being the Homer, Glazed and Brown Butter & Salt.

*The Calabash Tree – shortlisted for Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year.

*Mother Mercy - sold over 20k cocktails, best-selling is the strawberry daiquiri and pina colada.

*Spey Snug – 177 bottles of whisky by award-winning, Speyside Distillers, now sold.

* Southpaw - engaged with close to 3,500 people since opening its doors in August.