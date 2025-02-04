You can whet your appetite at a new monthly food and drink market this weekend.

Sheepfolds Stables | CREO

The new Sheepfolds Stables has teamed up with North East market, We Are Local Heroes, for the traditional independent producers market.

Held on the second Sunday of each month, the first Sheepfolds Sunday Market will take place this weekend; from 10am-3pm on Sunday, February 9. Entry is free.

This event will be in addition to, and complement, the city’s existing and popular Sunniside Market which is also organised by We Are Local Heroes.

This will still be held on the fourth Saturday of each month.

Visitors to Sheepfolds Stables will be able to purchase from a range of independent traders and producers who will have stalls in the venue’s courtyard and indoor event spaces.

On offer will be a variety of artisan food and drink products from seafood, patisserie, craft beers and wine to original locally-produced items such as ceramic pottery and printed textiles.

Traders include the likes of Geordie Banger Co | Submitted

The idea for a regular Sunday market at the Victorian site was borne following December’s bad weather and gale force winds when the Local Heroes market team were faced with the possibility of cancelling the last Sunniside event of the year.

Instead, Sheepfolds Stables came to the rescue and offered organisers use of the venue, enabling it to still go ahead as planned. It proved to be one of the most successful for traders and visitor numbers.

Chris Jewitt, director of We Are Local Heroes, said “Despite being a last-minute arrangement, the relocation really did show just how well a food and drink market could work in a place like Sheepfolds Stables.

“We choose our locations carefully to create a close, traditional neighbourhood feel at the same time as showcasing local producers and our region’s amazing food culture, so the venue, albeit temporary at the time, was perfect.

“Fast forward a few weeks and due to the huge success of the last event, we’re delighted to announce that this will now become our fourth North East location and a regular feature at Sheepfolds Stables.

“We Are Local Heroes will be bringing a new Sunday market to the venue the second Sunday of each month, starting this weekend, and we anticipate many people coming through the gates during the day to sample the very best local produce and to shop local.”

Fully reimagined as part of a £4m investment, Sheepfolds Stables has become a popular food, drink, entertainment and event venue.

It’s home to a range of independent operators including Ember, Vito’s Osteria, The Calabash Tree, Propa!, Deep North, I Scream for Pizza, Mother Mercy and Spey Snug, as well as The Taproom and Back of The Pit bars.

Southpaw Dance Company is also part of its cultural offering.

Nigel Wood, General Manager of Sheepfolds Stables, said: “The location, feel and ambience of Sheepfolds Stables is the perfect fit for events of this nature, and we’re delighted to collaborate with We Are Local Heroes to bring our very own food market to existing customers as well as new audiences.

“There is a real community feel that exists here and events like this enable people to have a day out at Sheepfolds and enjoy the rest of the venue too whether it’s a pint of Pit Pony in The Taproom or a bite to eat at one of our many vendors.

“Everyone is welcome so we expect a lot of people to come along.”

The first Sheepfolds Food Market is being held on Sunday, February 9 from 10am-3pm.