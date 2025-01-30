Mix it up this January with quick and tasty dishes that take you beyond Veganuary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

January means Veganuary for some, but if you don’t fancy a whole month of experimenting with veganism, why not be flexible and experiment with quick and flavourful dishes from the full spectrum of diets instead?

Nutritionist and brand ambassador for leading air fryer and multifunction cooker brand, Instant, Jenny Tschiesche says: “Adopting a healthier, more sustainable diet is a popular goal for Veganuary* but a more relaxed flexitarian diet—primarily plant-based with occasional animal products may offer an easier health route for many.

“Strict vegan and vegetarian diets can lack nutrients such as vitamins B12 and D, Omega 3 fatty acids, zinc and iron, so a flexitarian approach will help ensure you don’t limit your food groups and provide sufficient vitamins from your flexible diet.

Tempeh Bolognaise. All pictures by Instantpot.co.uk.

“And with a bit more variety, you may find it easier to extend this flexible approach beyond January, establishing longer term healthier eating habits,” she concludes.

If you’ve unboxed an air fryer or multifunction cooker this Christmas, you can put them to the test with three of Jenny’s favourite winter warming vegan and vegetarian Instant Pot and Instant Air Fryer recipes.

They’re quick to make and provide a delicious and fun way to substitute some vegan and vegetarian dishes into your weekly menu and boost your intake of nutritious plant foods.

Banging Vegan Tempeh Bolognese!

Aubergine Parmigiana.

Always a crowd pleaser for a winter mid-week supper or family meal is a warming bowl of Bolognese. I used an Instant Pot 5.7.L multifunction cooker (£99.99, www.instantpot.co.uk) to make this dish.

It’s the perfect vegan alternative for Veganuary that will not disappoint and is a great way to experiment with vegan favourite, Tempeh. Made from fermented soybeans, tempeh is a source of plant protein and fibre. It also provides all nine essential amino acids that we need for growth, repair and functions like immunity. It’s one of the most nutritious vegan alternatives to meat.

Tempeh comes in a bar or small bars that can be eaten as is but this recipe provides a great way of using tempeh to give both texture and flavour to a well-known pasta dish.

1 tbsp olive oil

Flat Mushroom Pizza.

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

220 g mushrooms, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tbsp vegan Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp tomato purée/paste

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp maple syrup

1 tbsp vegetable bouillon powder

300 g brown rice penne

1 x 400-g can chopped tomatoes

600 ml water

175 g tempeh, chopped

salt and ground black pepper, to season

Serves 3–4

Set the Instant Pot to SAUTÉ. Heat the oil and sauté the onion and carrots for 3–5 minutes then add the mushrooms and garlic. After another 3 minutes add all of the remaining ingredients. Set to PRESSURE for 4 minutes (or half the cooking time stated on the penne packaging plus 1 minute).

Quick pressure release at the end of cooking. Season to taste and if desired, serve with grated parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast flakes

sprinkled over the top.

Vegetarian or Vegan Flat Mushroom Pizzas

Cooking mushrooms in the air-fryer intensifies their flavour and succulence. The combination of mushroom with a simple pizza sauce and mozzarella is full of fibre and protein and simply delicious. And it only takes 8 minutes to cook!

2 portobello mushrooms, cleaned and stalk removed

6 mini-mozzarella balls (or for a vegan alternative – 2 heaped tbsp of vegan pesto)

1 teaspoon olive oil

For the pizza sauce:

100 g passata

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

SERVES 1

Preheat the air-fryer to 180C/350F.

Mix the ingredients for the pizza sauce together in a small bowl. Fill each upturned portobello mushroom with sauce, then top each with three mozzarella balls or a heaped tbsp of vegan pesto and drizzle the olive oil over.

Add the mushrooms to the preheated air-fryer and air-fry for 8 minutes.

Serve immediately on a bed of green leaves or with a side salad dressed in extra virgin olive oil.

Vegetarian Winter Warmer - Aubergine Parmigiana

Air-fried aubergine tastes delicious and is quick to cook. Aubergines are full of digestion-friendly fibre, and when combined with other ingredients to make this aubergine parmigiana, it’s even more delicious! This vegetarian dish is a must for wintry weekends.

2 small or 1 large aubergine, sliced 5 mm/1/4 in. thick

1 tablespoon olive oil

3/4 teaspoon salt

200 g mozzarella, sliced

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

20 g finely grated Parmesan

green vegetables, to serve

For the sauce@

135 g passata

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

SERVES 2 AS A MAIN OR 4 AS A SIDE

Preheat the air-fryer to 200C/400F.

Rub each of the aubergine slices with olive oil and salt. Divide the slices into two batches. Place one batch of the aubergine slices in the preheated air-fryer and air-fry for 4 minutes on one side, then turn over and air-fry for 2 minutes on the other side.

Lay these on the base of a gratin dish that fits into your air-fryer.

Air-fry the second batch of aubergine slices in the same way. Whilst they’re cooking, mix together the sauce ingredients in a small bowl.

Spread the sauce over the aubergines in the gratin dish. Add a layer of the mozzarella slices, then season with pepper. Add a second layer of aubergine slices, then top with Parmesan.

Place the gratin dish in the air-fryer and air-fry for 6 minutes, until the mozzarella is melted and the top of the dish is golden brown. Serve immediately with green vegetables on the side.

*Veganuary is when people pledge to eat a plant-based diet for 31 days in January as a healthy alternative to their usual diet - as well as learning how veganism can help prevent animal suffering and protect the environment.