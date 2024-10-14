Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McDonald’s UK launches meal deal for only £5

The deal includes four menu items including burger option, fries, nuggets and a drink

The deal comes after fans demand ‘adult happy meal’

Fast food legend McDonald’s has launched its first ever £5 meal deal in the UK and Ireland.

After demand from fans for McDonald’s UK to launch a Happy Meal, the fast food restaurant has now announced a ‘meal deal’, which consists of four menu items.

The brand-new offering includes the choice of either a Cheeseburger or a Mayo Chicken, Medium Fries, four Chicken McNuggets and a Medium Soft Drink.

McDonald’s launch £5 meal deal following success in the US (Photo: Red Consultancy) | Red Consultancy

Priced at only £5, the meal deal offers a saving of £2.50 compared to buying each of the items individually.

The price of each item usually is as follows; Cheeseburger (£1.39), Mayo Chicken (£1.39), Chicken McNuggets - four Pieces (£2.79 based on price of six), Medium Carbonated Soft Drink (£1.59) and Medium Fries (£1.69).

Following the success of the McDonald’s meal deal being launched in the US for $5, many UK fans demanded the fast food chain to bring it to the UK.

One social media user wrote: “Please bring this to the UK”, while another wrote: “Fingers crossed this gets launched in the UK”.

The £5 meal deal will be served from 11am but isn’t available on delivery, and is only served in participating restaurants.

Restaurants not participating in the promotion include:

Cobham MSA

Plymouth New George Street

Plymouth Marsh Mills

Plymouth Tavistock Road

Plymouth Billacombe

Saltash

Plymouth Burrington Way

Walkden

Tyldesley

ASDA Leigh

Leigh

Leigh Retail Park

Teeside

Stockton On Tees

Portrack Lane

Thornaby Road

Holyhead Road, West Brom

What do you think of McDonald’s UK £5 meal deal? Let us know in the comment section below 👇