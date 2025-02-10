McDonald's offering 15% off entire menu for one day only... here's how to get your discount

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 11:34 BST
McDonald’s Deal Drop is giving customers 15% off the entire menu for one day only.

Today, Monday February 10th, McDonald’s is offering customers 15% off their entire order when they spend £8 or more with their new Deal Drop discount available exclusively through the McDonald’s app.

Helping customers kick start their week with another epic Deal Drop offer, McDonald’s is giving hungry punters the chance to knock 15% off the regular price of their Big Mac, chicken McNuggets, or McFlurry, with fans able enjoy their favourites for less this Monday.

McDonald's is offering an exclusive 15% off deal for one day onlyplaceholder image
McDonald's is offering an exclusive 15% off deal for one day only | National World

With a range of deals exclusively available on the McDonald’s app, customers can also still earnt their customary MyMcDonald’s Rewards points - as part of this scheme, every penny spent equals one Rewards point, allowing app users to rack up points whilst also making huge savings on orders.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare, and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support and fund youth work whilst also reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

To find your Deal Drop savings each Monday, head to the ‘Rewards and Offers’ section in the McDonald’s app and then simply redeem the offer either in-store or on your McDelivery order.

