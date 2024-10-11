Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Sunderland’s longest-running restaurants is entering a new chapter.

The Shagorika has been a staple of the seafront for the past 44 years and was one of the city’s first Indian restaurants.

Closed currently due to some much-needed repairs, it will soon be taken over by a Sunderland businessman who says he’s proud to be taking on a site with so much hospitality history in the city.

Razz Ahmed, who lives in Ashbrooke, has already had great success with his Namaste Indian Restaurant & Kings Prosecco Lounge in South Shields and its sister restaurant in Gateshead.

Both add a twist to the usual Indian restaurant offering by fusing it with a bar offering - and it’s a business model he’s bringing to Sunderland.

Once repair works are complete, work will begin to turn The Shagorika into Namaste Prosecco Bar & Lounge.

Razz is working in partnership with the current owners, who are well known in the hospitality trade, and will be leasing the site from them to bring something different to Seaburn.

Shagorika was founded by Mohammed Abdul Matin, Mohammed Shayequr Rahman, Habiba Chowdhury and Mr Akif who served Sunderland for more than four decades, only closing the doors recently.

Razz said: “Shagorika is not just a restaurant, it has so much history in the city and the founders did so much for the Bengali community, they made a real contribution which we’ll be honouring. Their dedication went beyond business; they created a nurturing environment that helped countless individuals.

“Mr Matin, known as Mr Martin, not only founded Shagorika but also laid the groundwork for several beloved establishments, including Moti Raj Indian Restaurant and Melting Pot Indian Restaurant.

“Similarly, my father, Sooto Miah, contributed to the vibrant culinary scene with his own ventures, including Midnight Moon, Sajan Balti House, and Red Hot Chilli Pepper in the '80s and '90s.”

Razz says he’s excited to finally be opening a restaurant in his home city with the Sunderland branch of Namaste being managed by his brothers, Shuhel Ahmed and Forhad Ahmed, with Boxa Ahmed, who was a runner up in Come Dine With Me: The Professionals, heading up the kitchen.

Like the other Namaste sites, it will operate as a restaurant until 9.30pm, before operating as a bar with live music and entertainment, an offering which recently saw the South Shields branch named as Best Restaurant in South Tyneside at the North East Bangladeshi Awards 2024.

“I have always wanted to open a restaurant in Sunderland,” said Razz. “Even when I’m out shopping in Morrisons, customers come up to me and ask when we’re coming to Sunderland. To get a place in Seaburn is amazing, it’s a prime location and we feel proud to be bringing the restaurant back to life.

“I feel confident because of the success of the other Namastes that it will work in Sunderland. Hospitality isn’t just about food, it’s about entertainment and it gives people a reason to stay after their meal.

“We’ll be turning it into a high modern restaurant and offering seafood curries, as well as opening for lunch, Sunday dinner and bottomless brunches.

“Sunderland has some great Indian restaurants like Goa, Mumbai Silk and Moti Raj and it’s great to have that level of competition, it leads to better food and better service.”

The new Namaste will create 15 to 20 jobs, with recruitment taking place closer to the time of opening, which is expected to be in the new year.

Razz said: “When I was a kid, we would eat in Shagorika, it was a place that was talked about and a place where people would learn about the industry. I feel like we’re carrying on that torch. This isn’t just a short term thing, we hope to be on the seafront for another 44 years.”