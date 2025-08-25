Latest roundup of food hygiene ratings for Sunderland takeaways

Here’s the ratings, which range from one star to five.
1. Spice Corner
A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Spice Corner, a takeaway at 10 Hylton Road, Sunderland was given the minimum score after assessment on July 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. It means that of Sunderland's 303 takeaways with ratings, 210 (69%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings. | Google
2. Star tandoori
Star Tandoori, at 4 Victoria Place, Concord, Washington was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 16. | Google
3. Thai Thai Kitchen, Pallion
Thai Thai Kitchen, at 2 Neville Road, Sunderland was also given a score of two on July 16.
| Sunderland Echo
4. Southwick Chippy
A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Southwick Chippy, a takeaway at 2, Carlisle Terrace, Sunderland was given the score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. | Google