Latest roundup of food hygiene ratings for Sunderland takeaways

1 . Spice Corner

A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Spice Corner, a takeaway at 10 Hylton Road, Sunderland was given the minimum score after assessment on July 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. It means that of Sunderland's 303 takeaways with ratings, 210 (69%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings. | Google