Latest roundup of food hygiene ratings for Sunderland takeaways

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Metro Group Editor

Published 25th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

In the latest roundup of food hygiene ratings, we take a look at how takeaways around Sunderland have fared.

Here’s the ratings, which range from one star to five.

A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Spice Corner, a takeaway at 10 Hylton Road, Sunderland was given the minimum score after assessment on July 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. It means that of Sunderland's 303 takeaways with ratings, 210 (69%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

1. Spice Corner

A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Spice Corner, a takeaway at 10 Hylton Road, Sunderland was given the minimum score after assessment on July 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. It means that of Sunderland's 303 takeaways with ratings, 210 (69%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Star Tandoori, at 4 Victoria Place, Concord, Washington was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 16.

2. Star tandoori

Star Tandoori, at 4 Victoria Place, Concord, Washington was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 16.

Thai Thai Kitchen, at 2 Neville Road, Sunderland was also given a score of two on July 16.

3. Thai Thai Kitchen, Pallion

Thai Thai Kitchen, at 2 Neville Road, Sunderland was also given a score of two on July 16.

A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Southwick Chippy, a takeaway at 2, Carlisle Terrace, Sunderland was given the score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

4. Southwick Chippy

A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Southwick Chippy, a takeaway at 2, Carlisle Terrace, Sunderland was given the score after assessment on July 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

