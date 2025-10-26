Latest roundup of food hygiene ratings for Sunderland
Ratings are scored from 0, which indicates urgent improvement is required, up to 5, which is very good.
Deli By The Park
A deli has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Little Deli By The Park, a takeaway at 106b Hawarden Crescent, Sunderland was given the score after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Ravenna Pizza
A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ravenna Pizza, a takeaway at 136 Hylton Road, Sunderland was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Fel Fel
A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Fel Fel, a takeaway at 27, Silksworth Row, Sunderland was given the score after assessment on September 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Impact
Impact Food Group, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unipres Uk Ltd, Cherry Blossom Way, Washington was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 16.
Golden Fry
And Golden Fry Inn Fencehouses Ltd, a takeaway at 85, Station Avenue North, Houghton-Le-Spring was also given a score of five on October 20.
Bobabru
Rated 1: Bobabru at 31 Windsor Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland; rated on September 11
Subway
Rated 4: Subway at 3 Victory Way, Doxford International, Sunderland; rated on September 11
City Slice
Rated 1: City Slice at 17 Olive Street, Sunderland; rated on September 11