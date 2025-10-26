Latest roundup of food hygiene ratings for Sunderland

Subway, at Doxford International Business Park, in Sunderland | Google Maps

The Food Standards Agency has published its most recent food hygiene ratings and a number of Sunderland eateries and takeaways feature on the inspection list.

Ratings are scored from 0, which indicates urgent improvement is required, up to 5, which is very good.

Deli By The Park

A deli has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Little Deli By The Park, a takeaway at 106b Hawarden Crescent, Sunderland was given the score after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Ravenna Pizza

A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Ravenna Pizza, a takeaway at 136 Hylton Road, Sunderland was given the score after assessment on September 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Fel Fel

A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Fel Fel, a takeaway at 27, Silksworth Row, Sunderland was given the score after assessment on September 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Impact

Impact Food Group, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unipres Uk Ltd, Cherry Blossom Way, Washington was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 16.

Golden Fry

And Golden Fry Inn Fencehouses Ltd, a takeaway at 85, Station Avenue North, Houghton-Le-Spring was also given a score of five on October 20.

Bobabru

Rated 1: Bobabru at 31 Windsor Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland; rated on September 11

Subway

Rated 4: Subway at 3 Victory Way, Doxford International, Sunderland; rated on September 11

City Slice

Rated 1: City Slice at 17 Olive Street, Sunderland; rated on September 11