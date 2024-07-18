Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Korean delicacies are on the way to Sunderland as another North East food business branches out into the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soju and Gogi has announced it is setting up shop in STACK Seaburn, offering the likes of meat dishes, corn dogs and spicy rice.

The eatery opened in Newcastle’s Dean Street in 2019, and subsequently opened Soju Express in the Grainger Market and sister venue Insa in Jesmond’s Osborne Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the team is taking over the unit next to the Captain Morgan bar on STACK Seaburn’s upper plaza, with dishes such as traditional Korean fried chicken, served with a choice of eight different sauces.

Submitted picture as Soju and Gogi heads to Sunderland.

The food operation– which takes its name from an alcoholic Korean drink; soju and the Korean word for barbecue, gogi – will also be tempting STACK customers with spicy chicken rice with cheese and sweet and sour pork rice.

Soju and Gogi is renowned for its meat dishes, and founder and owner Yoco Cao said STACK is the perfect fit for its style of dining, allowing the team to ‘expand this experience, offering quick, delicious, and authentic Korean street food to even more people’.

“Grilling and communal eating perfectly encapsulates the essence of Korean dining,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vibrant, social atmosphere of STACK aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing people together through food,” she said.

Submitted picture as Soju and Gogi heads to Sunderland.

Gemma Dishman, project development director for STACK, said Soju and Gogi will be a welcome addition to STACK Seaburn, “for so many reasons.”

“At STACK Seaburn we’re proud to offer an eclectic mix of food traders and we’re excited to add Soju & Goji to this lineup,” she said.

“Their dynamic, unique flavours will be a first for many in the Seaburn and surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t wait for our visitors to experience their classic corn dogs, along with their new Korean fried chicken and the special dishes which will be exclusive to STACK Seaburn.

“We have already announced that they will be taking a unit at our STACK at St James’ Park, Newcastle, when it opens later this summer and we know they are going to be hugely popular with our customers at STACK Seaburn.”

For more information about STACK Seaburn, visit www.stackseaburn.com