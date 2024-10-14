Kids eat for free offer running at Sunderland's Seaburn Inn

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:11 BST
Families looking to save money when eating out can take advantage of an offer running at Seaburn Inn.

The seafront bar and hotel is running a kids eat free offer throughout October.

With every adult main purchased, an under 12 receives a free two-course meal from the children’s menu, which features options such as fish and chips, pastas, sausage and mash, sticky toffee pudding, candy floss sundaes and ice cream.

Commenting on the offer, Tom Adlam, head of food at The Inn Collection Group said: “This is always a welcome promotion when it runs and as the nights are drawing in and we all need a treat to enjoy, we’re delighted to be putting the offer on at selected inns throughout October.”

Available seven days a week, the Kids Eat Free promotion is valid from Noon until 9pm up to and including October 31.

