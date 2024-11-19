Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keel Tavern is rubbing shoulders with some of the best bars and restaurants in the world after winning an international design award.

Keel Tavern has been recognised globally | Pulp Studios Design House

The pub in Keel Square is the only UK winner in the Food in Space Awards 2024, a new awards which recognises the best of food and beverage outlet design from across the globe, from Sydney to Slovakia.

Just over a year since it helped bring Sunderland’s new public square to life, the pub has won the Brewery & Pub category thanks to a public vote.

Keel Tavern was brought to the city by North East hospitality group, Vaulkhard Group, who commissioned North East interior design specialist Pulp Studios Design House to design the pub.

It became a real passion project for designer Gerard McElvenny who is from Sunderland, and has designed bars across the North East and beyond.

The design was inspired by the old Vaux Brewery | Pulp Studios Design House

Named after Keel Square, Keel Tavern’s design is inspired by the old Vaux Brewery which once stood yards away on what is now the Riverside development.

Gerard said: “We're thrilled that Pulp Studios Design House have been announced winners of the Food In Space international design award for Keel Tavern, Sunderland in the Brewery & Pub category.

“Positioned up alongside the best new interiors / venues across the globe (and the only winner from the UK in all categories), we're proud to have been bestowed this huge accolade!

“Huge thank you to everyone who voted for Keel Tavern and much gratitude to the international judging panel, market leaders in hospitality.

“Special appreciation to Marco Beolchi and Andrea Gallerini of Food In Space for noticing us in the first place.

“Food In Space is a wonderful platform for designers, hospitality operators and professionals. They showcase the most awe inspiring venues across the world and is something we're extremely proud and humbled to be part of.”

You can view all the winners from across the globe here: https://www.foodinspace.net/winners-2024/