Karen Wright shares fun edible Easter activity for all the family

The spring bulbs are well and truly out and what a difference that makes to us.

It is such a joy to see first the snowdrops and crocus, then the daffodils and lastly, well in my garden anyway, the glorious tulips.

Nature is so refreshing, when we see all the new shoots and buds all around us, baby lambs jumping for sheer joy, it is all very uplifting.

This year I am hosting another Easter workshop for children in the Ridings.

It is on Good Friday, but I know all the slots are booked.

I thought I would share what I am doing in the column this week as it is a simple but fun craft activity that can easily be done at home with any children in your family or friends' group.

It is also edible, but a change from chocolate eggs, it is a plate of marshmallow bunnies.

To make the bunnies you will need to buy a bag of jumbo-sized mallows and a bag of regular mallows.

For the large bunnies, use one jumbo mallow for the head and then cut a regular mallow into two to form ears.

Using pink food coloring paint, the front of the ears but leave a small margin around the edges.

Stick the ears on the head with either royal icing or a tube of writing icing. Using food colouring paint on eyes, nose, mouth and cheeks.

I stuck a small piece of mallow at the back for a tail too. Do the same for baby bunnies but use a smaller mallow.

For the birds nest I mixed all bran cereal with melted chocolate, but you can use any cereal including cornflakes and for the carrots I modelled a little bit of orange fondant icing.

I stuck everything on an Easter-themed party plate and added a few mini eggs and a tiny chick.

Both my daughters and my two little grandchildren are coming for a visit over the Easter holidays.

They both live quite far away, one in Brighton and the other near Oxford, so getting us all together can sometimes take quite a bit of doing.