Karen Wright finds plenty to enjoy on her own doorstep

Karen Wright popped into town to see all the classic cars and bikes that were on display in the bull ring and all the streets around the cathedral on May 1 bank holiday

We tend to look further afield for places to see and enjoy when we have an abundance of things close by.

Last week I dined out twice. The first meal was a belated birthday treat and we went to the Syhiba Indian restaurant in George Street. The food is fabulous and I always struggle to decide what to order. Our lovely waiter helped me with my choice, and it was scrumptious. The restaurant does not sell alcohol but you can take your own and your glassware and in my case a bottle chiller was provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second meal was at the newly-opened the Yorkshire Brasserie in Tileyard North. Our party was made up of members of the Wakefield Civic Society’s dining club. We visit a different local restaurant once a month and I always try to attend and I always enjoy both the food and the ambiance. I had fish and chips.

We have had two bank holiday weekends this month already. The first weekend I popped into town to see all the classic cars and bikes that were on display in the bull ring and all the streets around the cathedral. There were also lots of things to see in the Ridings too, as well as a flea market. The town and the Ridings were heaving with people, and it was just brilliant to see everyone milling around enjoying themselves.

I also spotted the funfair that was set up in Thornes Park. I loved fairs when I was younger. I loved the colours, the smells, the sounds, the rides, the toffee apples and candy floss, the hotdogs and onions.

The second weekend was the King’s coronation. Once again there were events going on locally, from street parties to galas and nearly every pub was screening the event. Not everyone's bag of course but as a historic event it will be one to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad