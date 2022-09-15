Karen Wright: A tasty balmoral chicken recipe to mark Queen passing

The recipe was easy to follow and the chicken was delicious!

I found it an interesting phrase and not one that I had heard before.

Apparently, it was originally spoken by Horatio in Shakespeare’s Hamlet when Hamlet had just died.

Quite fascinating!

It has been an extraordinary week and I have been watching most of the coverage on the television.

This fit quite well with my situation as I tested positive for Covid 19 for the first time since the pandemic began the day the Queen died.

I am so thankful that I have taken advantage of the vaccination programme as I have been quite unwell and dread to think how much more awful things might have been had I not been “jabbed”.

As a recipe idea this week I bring you ‘Balmoral Chicken’ As the Queen died at Balmoral, I thought it was just the thing.

Totally scrumptious too. If you can’t get haggis at this time, a peppery sausage meat will suffice.

When I was preparing for the jubilee celebrations earlier this year, I discovered this dish for the first time.

It is a chicken dish, stuffed with haggis and served with a whisky cream sauce.

Butterfly a chicken breast by carefully slicing it through the horizontal to make two thin escalopes.

Place them into a sandwich bag and bash them with a rolling pin to flatten. Spread a little haggis on the breast and a teaspoon full of marmalade.

Neaten the edges by trimming and then roll up. Wrap in streaky bacon and secure with cocktail sticks.

Pan fry in a little butter to brown the sides and then cook in the oven for twenty minutes while you prepare the sauce.

Melt some butter in a frying pan and sizzle down a few finely diced shallots. Add 250ml chicken stock, a teaspoon of Dijon mustard and reduce.

Splash in some whisky and then add 150ml double cream.

Return the chicken to the sauce and cook for another ten minutes.