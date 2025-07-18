Just Eat to relocate to new Sunderland city centre office space

Just Eat is taking a bite out of Sunderland’s newest office block.

Maker & Faber | Sunderland Echo

The UK’s leading rapid delivery app has signed a 10-year lease on more than 18,000sq ft of office space in Maker, one of the two new office blocks on the Riverside development in the city centre.

The deal will see colleagues move to Maker from the company’s Rainton Meadows base.

Just Eat arrived in the North East in 2021, and research from the Centre for Economics and Business Research shows that the company contributes £20.8m to the local Sunderland economy from its operations in the city.

The firm said it supports a further £31.7m of value through the impact of its supply chains and spending of workers in the wider economy.

The twin office blocks are part of the Riverside development | Sunderland Echo

Just Eat’s Regional Operations Director Kirsti McKernan said: “We are delighted to take this next step in delivering on our long term commitment to Sunderland. Maker & Faber are right at the heart of a regenerating city centre.

“We want to ensure that our colleagues enjoy the best working environment possible, so positioning ourselves in such a well-connected location means this is an ideal move.”

Fit out of the offices is underway, with Just Eat having committed to take the entire fifth floor of Maker, along with part of the fourth floor and a terrace space that boasts striking views over the River Wear and out to sea.

Development manager, Landid, has overseen design and construction of the buildings on behalf of global institutional investor L&G.

The offices form part of a £100m commitment the organisation has made to Riverside Sunderland.

James Silver, managing director at Landid, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Just Eat to Maker.

“We’ve created two spectacular offices, the likes of which rarely come to market, so it’s brilliant to see Just Eat recognising that and understanding the benefits it will bring to their people and their business, not only through Maker’s excellent ESG credentials but the wider advantages that being in such an exceptional office will bring.”

Construction started on the buildings in 2021, with SRM leading the development.

The building was designed by North East firm Ryder and with a commitment to using the skills and materials of a local supply chain wherever possible.

Mike Coplowe, Head of Development Partnerships, Asset Management at L&G said: “Sunderland is a transforming city, undergoing hundreds of millions of pounds of regeneration in the city centre and beyond.

“We are proud to have created a space that will so positively contribute to the city economy. L&G are committed to delivering impactful and sustainable investments that transform places and communities from the moment work starts on site, through to the jobs and opportunities they create for generations to come.”

Riverside Sunderland’s regeneration has been led by Sunderland City Council, bringing on board private sector partners to deliver change in a part of the city centre that had previously stood dormant.

Maker & Faber is just one of a number of schemes progressing on the site, with the new Wear Footbridge, Vaux Housing, Culture House and the Eye Hospital all rapidly closing in on completion.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Portfolio Holder for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see Maker & Faber complete and announce that Just Eat are moving in.

“This whole site is about creating opportunities for local people – from jobs to leisure spaces and homes - and some 10,000 people will occupy the 1m sq ft of office space we plan to create over the course of Riverside Sunderland’s lifespan.

“We’re proud that the team at Just Eat will be among them.

“We have worked with Just Eat for a number of years, first to secure their investment in the city, and supporting them as they established a team in Sunderland, developing a strong working relationship with them over the last 4 years. We’re pleased to be working with them as they strengthen their ties to the city with their move to Maker.”