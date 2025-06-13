John Torode, Masterchefs and more on the lineup for Seaham Food Festival 2025

Famous faces will be cooking up a storm at this year’s Seaham Food Festival.

John Torode will headline | Submitted

Durham County Council has announced which chefs will be joining headliner John Torode MBE when Seaham Food Festival returns on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August.

As previously revealed, the BBC MasterChef co-host, chef and culinary author will be demonstrating how to make a selection of dishes at the festival’s open air cookery theatre on the Sunday.

Festivalgoers can also look forward to free demonstrations from:

Dean Edwards | Submitted

Dean Edwards: After reaching the finals of MasterChef in 2006 and honing his skills at a two Michelin-starred restaurant, Dean has become a much-loved television personality.

His easy-going approach to cookery and budget-friendly recipes are a big hit with both television viewers and his social media followers, of which he has amassed more than one million. Find Dean at the cookery theatre on the Saturday.

Chris Baber | Submitted

Chris Baber: Growing up in Hexham in Northumberland, Chris discovered his love of cooking when he was a child. As well as working with big names, such as Marks and Spencer and Aston Martin, Chris gained hundreds of thousands of new fans when he won the 2016 series of BBC One’s Yes Chef.

Watch him create his healthy, fuss-free recipes at the cookery theatre on the Saturday.

Nelly Ghaffar: Nelly was one of the standout contestants on Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off in 2024, with her infectious personality capturing the hearts of viewers and resulting in many viral social media moments. Since the show, Nelly has continued to demonstrate her baking skills to her ever growing following of more than 300,000 fans across her social media platforms. See Nelly in action on the Saturday.

Georgie Grasso: Reigning Great British Bake Off champion Georgie Grasso will be taking to the cookery theatre stage on the Sunday. Georgie’s love of food is firmly embedded in her Italian roots and days spent cooking with her Nonno Rosa. She now lives in a farmhouse with her family, ten hens, two ducks, two dogs and a cat.

Ping Coombes: Ping was crowned BBC MasterChef Champion of Champions in 2022, having first won the prestigious television cookery show in 2014. Originally from Ipoh in Malaysia, Ping grew up surrounded by amazing food and was inspired be her mother’s cookery.

Now living in the UK and travelling globally, she draws on her heritage to create food with a modern twist. She is currently working on her next cookery book that celebrates Malaysian cuisine, as well as hosting supper clubs and masterclasses. Watch Ping at work on the Sunday.

Festival favourite Chris Bavin will also be returning to Seaham Food Festival this year to host the cookery theatre across the weekend. Chris is a familiar face on television, having presented many popular shows including Britain’s Best Home Cook, Aldi’s Next Big Thing and Eat Well for Less.

Cllr Lyndsey Fox, Durham County Council’s Cabinet Member for economy and partnerships, said: “Seaham Food Festival has become one of the region’s best-loved food events, drawing in crowds from far and wide and shining a spotlight on County Durham’s spectacular coastline.

“The cookery demonstrations are always a festival highlight and this year’s line-up is certainly one of the best to date. We can’t wait to welcome them all to County Durham and provide an opportunity for residents and visitors to be entertained and inspired by their considerable cooking talents.”