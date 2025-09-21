Japanese-inspired restaurant chain to open biggest ever site in North East

A growing Japanese-inspired restaurant chain is set to open in the Metrocentre.

The Maki & Ramen site will span 7,065 sq ft in the Upper Yellow Mall, joining a strong line-up of leading F&B brands, and close to the recent addition, Tomahawk Steakhouse.

This will mean The Qube - the site’s dining and leisure hub - is now fully let.

Maki and Ramen has signed a lease for Metrocentre | Maki and Ramen

With just under 200 covers, Maki and Ramen will serve a diverse range of Japanese-inspired dishes including Tonkotsu Ramen and premium-quality sushi.

Gavin Prior, centre director at Metrocentre, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Maki and Ramen to The Qube. It’s an exciting addition that really adds to the diversity of dining on offer here at Metrocentre.

“Having The Qube fully let is a real milestone for us, and it underlines Metrocentre’s position as the region’s leading destination for shopping, dining and leisure.

“Our focus is always on creating the best possible experiences for our visitors, and welcoming a brand like Maki & Ramen helps us deliver on that promise."

Michael Anthony Salvador, chief operating officer at Maki & Ramen, added: "Maki and Ramen are excited to bring our amazing food to the Gateshead community.

To be alongside some of the best brands in the UK and to be in one of the most prestigious shopping malls in the UK is an honour.

“We're proud to have our charity partner NIDAS: Changing Lives, alongside us to open our second site in the North East. We cannot wait to give our Maki Fam the biggest site to date, with just under 200 covers and the same quality that our ramen lovers across the UK have come to expect."