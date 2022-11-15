Raising vital funds for Children In Need with Fearne & Rosie Jam

Fearne & Rosie, healthier, happier, reduced sugar jam brand, has transformed its best-selling Strawberry Jam into a Pudsey Edition especially for BBC Children in Need Appeal!

Jam-tastic Pudsey Edition jar, which can be personalised, sees Fearne & Rosie and BBC Children in Need working together to help raise vital funds for children and young people across the country so they can be the best they can be, regardless of challenges faced.

For every Pudsey Edition jar sold, £1 will go to support BBC Children in Need funded projects and local charities across the UK. Pudsey Edition jars will retail at £3.20/300g jar (non-personalised) and £5.00/300g jar (personalised) and available from https://fearneandrosie.co.uk/collections/children-in-need website.

Tasty Fearne & Rosie Jam for Children In Need

To celebrate the launch of the Pudsey Edition jar, Fearne & Rosie has created three berry-scrummy and easy-to-make healthier recipes to brighten up your BBC Children in Need bake sales. Choose from… No Bake Pudsey Bites, Pudsey Pop Tarts and a Pudsey Tray Bake! You can find all three recipes here.

Kettlewell says: “At a time when more and more families need help, partnering with BBC Children in Need is an opportunity to provide additional support for vulnerable children across the UK. Making a positive impact is at the heart of all that we do here at Fearne & Rosie, and I cannot wait to see what we can achieve to support this amazing cause.”

Commercial director, BBC Children in Need, Claire Hoyle, said: “We believe that every child should have the chance to thrive and that together we can change young lives. We’re thrilled to be working with Fearne & Rosie and are excited to see what we can achieve together.’

Made in the UK, Fearne & Rosie jams are jam-packed with more fruit and less sugar than your average jam and are perfect for all the family to enjoy. The brand’s Strawberry Jam contains a whopping 31 strawberries and is bursting with 70 per cent fruit and 40 per cent less sugar than your average jar of jam. Available in Fearne & Rosie’s new family-size jar format, each jam-tastic jar contains 30 servings, giving consumers even more jam for their money.

