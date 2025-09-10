I’ve ranked all 32 Dicksons in the North East based on their Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 10th Sep 2025, 11:34 BST

Dicksons is a staple of North East cuisine.

Founded in South Shields in 1953, Dicksons has gone on to become a staple of the North East food scene over the course of the last 72 years.

The family-run butchers was founded by Michael Irwin and his wife Helen Dickson - with the business now in the third generation of family ownership.

It has one of the most-loved North East food retailers, supplying local residents with delicious and traditional savoury treats.

We’ve ranked every Dicksons to see how they compare to each other, based on their Google reviews.

Take a look below.

We've ranked all 32 Dicksons based on their Google reviews.

1. Dicksons ranked by Google reviews

We've ranked all 32 Dicksons based on their Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Dicksons, on Boldon Lane, has a 4.4* rating from 16 Google reviews.

2. Boldon Lane, South Shields

Dicksons, on Boldon Lane, has a 4.4* rating from 16 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Dicksons, at the St James Mall, has a 4.3* rating from six Google reviews.

3. Hebburn

Dicksons, at the St James Mall, has a 4.3* rating from six Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Dicksons, on Heddon Way, has a 4.2* rating from 45 Google reviews.

4. Hot Stop, South Shields

Dicksons, on Heddon Way, has a 4.2* rating from 45 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:North EastGoogleBusinessSouth ShieldsResidents
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice