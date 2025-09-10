I’ve ranked all 32 Dicksons in the North East based on their Google reviews

Founded in South Shields in 1953, Dicksons has gone on to become a staple of the North East food scene over the course of the last 72 years.

The family-run butchers was founded by Michael Irwin and his wife Helen Dickson - with the business now in the third generation of family ownership.

It has one of the most-loved North East food retailers, supplying local residents with delicious and traditional savoury treats.

We’ve ranked every Dicksons to see how they compare to each other, based on their Google reviews.

Take a look below.

1 . Dicksons ranked by Google reviews We've ranked all 32 Dicksons based on their Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Boldon Lane, South Shields Dicksons, on Boldon Lane, has a 4.4* rating from 16 Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Hebburn Dicksons, at the St James Mall, has a 4.3* rating from six Google reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales