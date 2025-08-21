I’ve ranked all 24 McDonald’s restaurants in Tyne & Wear based on their Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 21st Aug 2025, 14:46 BST

We all love a cheeky Maccies every now and again...

It’s probably the most famous fast food chain across the world, known for its burgers, fries, milkshakes, and chicken nuggets.

McDonald’s is a staple of the modern British high street food scene, evidenced by the fact that there are 24 branches across the Tyne & Wear area.

From those based in city centres to others a bit further out, we’re never really too far away from a McDonald’s restaurant.

Even though the branches are designed to offer the same standard of services, food quality, and menu items, we all know that not all McDonald’s restaurants are the same.

So we’ve decided to see how all 24 of Tyne & Wear’s branches stack up when it comes to Google reviews.

Here is how they are ranked, from best to worst.

These are all the McDonald's restaurants in Tyne & Wear ranked by their Google reviews.

1. Tyne & Wear's McDonald's ranked

These are all the McDonald's restaurants in Tyne & Wear ranked by their Google reviews. | Google Maps

McDonald's, at the Metrocentre Yellow Mall, in Gateshead, has a 3.9* rating from 1,467 Google reviews.

2. Metrocentre Yellow Mall, Gateshead

McDonald's, at the Metrocentre Yellow Mall, in Gateshead, has a 3.9* rating from 1,467 Google reviews. | Google Maps

McDonald's, on Newcastle Road, in Sunderland, has a 3.8* rating from 1,664 Google reviews.

3. Newcastle Road, Sunderland

McDonald's, on Newcastle Road, in Sunderland, has a 3.8* rating from 1,664 Google reviews. | Google Maps

McDonald's, on High Street West, in Sunderland, has a 3.8* rating from 1,294 Google reviews.

4. High Street West, Sunderland

McDonald's, on High Street West, in Sunderland, has a 3.8* rating from 1,294 Google reviews. | Google Maps

