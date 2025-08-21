It’s probably the most famous fast food chain across the world, known for its burgers, fries, milkshakes, and chicken nuggets.
McDonald’s is a staple of the modern British high street food scene, evidenced by the fact that there are 24 branches across the Tyne & Wear area.
From those based in city centres to others a bit further out, we’re never really too far away from a McDonald’s restaurant.
Even though the branches are designed to offer the same standard of services, food quality, and menu items, we all know that not all McDonald’s restaurants are the same.
So we’ve decided to see how all 24 of Tyne & Wear’s branches stack up when it comes to Google reviews.