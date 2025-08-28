I’ve ranked all 14 KFC restaurants in Tyne & Wear based on their Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 28th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

We’ve ranked all 14 KFC restaurants in Tyne & Wear.

KFC is a staple of the modern British high street food scene, evidenced by the fact that there are 14 branches across the Tyne & Wear area.

Even though the branches are designed to offer the same standard of services, food quality, and menu items, we all know that not all KFC restaurants are the same.

So we’ve decided to see how all 14 of Tyne & Wear’s branches stack up when it comes to Google reviews.

Here is how they are ranked, from best to worst.

1. Tyne & Wear's KFC restaurants ranked

KFC, on Chichester Road, in South Shields, has a 3.6* rating from 1,166 Google reviews.

2. Chichester Road, South Shields

KFC, on Riverside Way, in Gateshead, has a 3.5* rating from 1,519 Google reviews.

3. Riverside Way, Gateshead

KFC, on Wessington Way, in Sunderland, has a 3.5* rating from 956 Google reviews.

4. Wessington Way

