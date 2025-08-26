I’ve ranked all 13 Burger King restaurants in Tyne & Wear based on their Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 26th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

We’ve ranked all 13 Burger King restaurants in Tyne & Wear.

Burger King is a staple of the modern British high street food scene, evidenced by the fact that there are 13 branches across the Tyne & Wear area.

Even though the branches are designed to offer the same standard of services, food quality, and menu items, we all know that not all Burger King restaurants are the same.

So we’ve decided to see how all 13 of Tyne & Wear’s branches stack up when it comes to Google reviews.

Here is how they are ranked, from best to worst.

1. Tyne & Wear's Burger King restaurants ranked

These are all the Burger King restaurants in Tyne & Wear ranked by their Google reviews. | Google Maps

Burger, at Newcastle International Airport, in Woolsington, has a 4.3* rating from 890 Google reviews.

2. Newcastle International Airport, Woolsington

Burger, at Newcastle International Airport, in Woolsington, has a 4.3* rating from 890 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Burger King, on the Newcastle Station Concourse, in Newcastle, has a 4.3* rating from 870 Google reviews.

3. Newcastle Station Concourse, Newcastle

Burger King, on the Newcastle Station Concourse, in Newcastle, has a 4.3* rating from 870 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Burger King, on Clayton Street, in Newcastle, has a 4.1* rating from 1,010 Google reviews.

4. Clayton Street, Newcastle

Burger King, on Clayton Street, in Newcastle, has a 4.1* rating from 1,010 Google reviews. | Google Maps

