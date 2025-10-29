It was amazing to be named the best restaurant in Sunderland after all this time

“To win not one, but two, awards in one night after all this time was an amazing feeling,” said the owner of a well-known Sunderland restaurant.

Goa, on Queens Parade in Seaburn, has been keeping people well fed on the seafront for 12 years.

The Goa team picked up two awards on the night | GOA

Although it’s a popular fixture on the city’s Indian food scene, selling around 300 curries on a peak Saturday night, Goa hasn’t been nominated for an award since 2018.

But at the recent Prestige Curry Awards, held at Bowburn Hall Hotel in Durham, they picked up two gongs - one for Best Restaurant in Sunderland and the other for Best Restaurant Concept.

Held at a different location every year, the Prestige Curry Awards seek to celebrate and honour excellence across the UK's vibrant catering and curry industry, recognising outstanding businesses, chefs and teams who bring flavour, innovation and passion to the table.

A signature dish from GOA | Goa

As well as national awards, the awards recognise regional restaurants who fly the flag for the industry.

Owner Taz Ahmed said it was an amazing feeling to pick up the awards after more than a decade of serving Sunderland.

“We thought being nominated was an achievement, but in the back of my mind I’d hoped we’d win at least one and go home happy, so to win two felt amazing.

“Thank you to everyone who have been supporting us week in week out over the last 13 years, without your support this would not be possible. Thank you to the Team Goa, who work tirelessly to give the best food and service possible, these awards are also for you.

“Just after those awards we also found out we had a five stars Food Hygiene rating - so it’s a triple celebration for the team.”

Inside the seafront restaurant | GOA

Goa has had a number of makeovers over the years and the Concept award was in recognition of the latest, as well as the daily happy hours at the restaurant.

“We have a menu for everyone, from people who want a curry after work with our happy hour to people who want more of a wine and dine experience with the a la carte menu. We also do both regular Indian food as well as South Indian,” said Taz.

Speaking about Goa’s longevity at a time when the city is welcoming so many new restaurants, Taz said: “Consistency is the most important thing. Whether you dine with us on a Monday or a Saturday, you will get the same level of service - and people like that.

“I also aim for everyone to have their drinks order taken within five minutes of sitting down and their food order within 10/15 minutes. No one wants to be sat around waiting.”