Irish celebrity chef to tour North East as part of new TV show

North East England’s best culinary hotspots and heritage attractions are set to reach an international audience.

The announcement comes as part of the news that award-winning Irish chef Neven Maguire has filmed a brand-new series of his popular television programme across the region.

Neven and his crew were in the North East in September filming across the region for his show “Neven’s North East England Food Tour ”, meeting with local producers, top chefs, local tour guides and historians along the way.

Neven Maguire is one of Ireland’s most recognisable and respected culinary figures. A celebrated TV chef, restaurateur, and author, he is best known for his long-running RTÉ series "Neven’s Irish Food Trails", "Neven's Spanish Food Trails", and "Neven’s Greenway Food Trails", which have introduced audiences to authentic food stories across Ireland, Spain, and beyond, with regular viewing figures of more than two million.

With a loyal viewership across Ireland and the UK, Neven also commands a strong online presence, with over 140,000 followers across social media platforms. His shows regularly air on RTÉ One, BBC, and Amazon Prime, making him a household name for food lovers.

This latest series, expected to air in early 2026, is Neven’s first-time filming in the UK, and is the first time an Irish food and travel show will be dedicated to the UK. It will focus on the rich food culture, dramatic landscapes, and local stories from the North East. The series will be made up of six episodes dedicated to the region.

The filming was supported and coordinated by Destination North East England in partnership with Visit County Durham, Visit Northumberland and North East Screen.

Maguire said: “Filming in the North East was a wonderful experience. It’s the first food and travel programme based entirely in the UK made for Irish television, but I am sure it will not be the last.

“The food, the people and the places we visited were all exceptional, and even the weather was better than we could have expected.

“I know that the audience in Ireland will be interested to see a part of England which deserves to be much better known over here, and I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make filming the programmes such an enjoyable experience."