The latest addition to the city’s thriving food and drink scene is hoping to make waves on the Roker Riviera.

City businesswoman Abbe Oxenham has completely transformed the former Cole site in St George’s Terrace to bring a new coffee and patisserie offering to the seafront.

City businesswoman Abbe Oxenham has brought Waves to Roker | Sunderland Echo

Waves opens its doors to the public from 8.30am tomorrow, October 12.

Abbe, from Fulwell, has spent the past six weeks putting her stamp on the site, reconfiguring the layout with a pink and blue theme and striking waves mural flowing through the unit.

She’ll be serving cakes, pastries, traybakes, granola and oats to go, all made on site, as well as freshly-made smoothies, juices, protein shakes, hot chocolates and coffees, with the latter starting from £2.20.

The new venture has transformed the former Cole site | Sunderland Echo

Seasonal drinks will also include options such as s’mores hot chocolate, golden lattes with turmeric and masala chai, with alternative milks available at no extra charge.

It’s the first business premises for Abbe and combines her 12 years of experience as a barista with her patisserie skills honed at Sunderland College.

The business specialises in speciality coffee and patisserie products | Sunderland Echo

Speaking to the Echo ahead of the opening, she said: “I’ve been running Abbe’s Bakes for the past two years from home and it really took off - to the point where I ran out of space.

“I wanted to move away from just doing celebration cakes as I felt I wasn’t using my patisserie skill set to its full potential, so I began looking for premises.

“I know this unit well and love how quirky it is. There’s nothing else like it and it’s the perfect size and space - plus, you just can’t beat that view.

Waves opens this weekend | Sunderland Echo

“Me and my dad have spent the past six weeks refitting it and there’s been so much interest from all the locals. There’s been an amazing response. There’s so much investment in the seafront and Sunderland at the moment, and people really want to see independents here.”

Food is all made from scratch by Abbe using organic ingredients, with speciality coffee brewed using Cairngorm Coffee, a single origin coffee from Edinburgh.

Coffee is one of Abbe’s passions and the name Waves is inspired by third wave coffee - a coffee movement that focuses on the quality of the coffee bean, the experience, and innovation - as well as the waves of the nearby North Sea.

Sunderland has also welcomed a wave of new businesses recently, including Pablos and The Sofia at Mackie’s Corner, My Bombay Bistro in Tavistock Place, B Greek in John Street and a string of independent food and drink businesses at the revamped Sheepfolds Stables.

*Waves’ regular opening hours will be Tuesday to Friday from 8.30am to 2pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 2pm. Dogs welcome and dog treats available.