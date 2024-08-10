Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest addition in the renaissance of Mackie’s Corner has opened its doors.

The Sofia joins the rising number of quality independents at the restored Victorian landmark on the corner of Fawcett Street and Bridge Street.

The Sofia is the latest addition to Mackie’s Corner | Sunderland Echo

Selling a range of sandwiches, coffees, natural wines, tray bakes and doughnuts, The Sofia has transformed half of the unit once occupied by Cafe 1851 and will also soon be launching a brunch menu.

Brought to the city by Sophie Wearmouth, who has previously worked at hospitality venues such as The Little Shop opposite Sunderland Empire and Terry Laybourne’s Saltwater Fish Co in Fenwick, the businesswoman has put her stamp on the site with pastel panelling, terrazzo tables, local artwork by Faye Greenman and an outdoor seating area.

Sunderland businesswoman Sophie Wearmouth | submitted

Sophie has been working in hospitality since she was 18, but this is the first venture of her own, which is named after her name in Greek, meaning wisdom.

“I started working at Holmeside Coffee six years ago and then Little Shop and fell in love with working in coffee shops, but it got to the point with Little Shop that I wanted to find somewhere I could serve people for sit in,” she explained.

“This unit became available and it just worked out really well, it was perfect timing. It’s such a great space that I knew I could put my stamp on.”

It’s transformed one half of the former Cafe 1851 unit | Sunderland Echo

She added: “We went to New Zealand before Covid and experienced brunch places I hadn’t experienced before which are really service focused. It feels like a restaurant, but during the day, and that’s what I want to create here.

“I already knew Scott and Amanda from Fat Unicorn at Mackie’s Corner and it’s great to be part of a community of businesses here, where everybody supports each other. That’s definitely something I wanted to be a part of when opening my own place.

“And it’s fantastic to see so many businesses around Sunderland at the moment, the more there is, the more people will come.”

Inside The Sofia | Sunderland Echo

The new restaurant has created five new jobs for the city and has around 30 covers inside, with a further 12 outside.

It’s currently serving sandwich options, on homemade bread, such as Mortadella with burrata, pesto, rocket and garlic aioli; Salami, tallegio, black olive tapenade and rocket and Piccante eggplant sauce with vegan oat spread and salad.

One of the sandwiches from The Sofia menu | Sunderland Echo

But moving forward, Sophie will also be launching brunch on a menu devised with chef Sonal Mistry, as well as wine nights.

Since taking over the once-forgotten Mackie’s Corner in 2017, Sunderland firm Kirtley Co have completely transformed the buildings whilst honouring its rich heritage.

It’s now home to 25 independent businesses, from shops to creative agencies, with 1,200 visitors through the doors each week.

This month should also see the opening of the much-anticipated Pablo Eggsgobao who are bringing their hugely-popular breakfast bao bun offering to a courtyard space being created at the rear of the buildings.

Set to open daily from 7am to 2pm, it’s due to open around mid-August and will have a seating area as well as buns to take away.

*The Sofia, Mackie’s Corner is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm with lunch and brunch served from 10am to 3pm.