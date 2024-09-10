The Vietnamese delicacy of Bánh mì has been brought to Blandford Street thanks to a new venture.

Any who have visited the South East Asian country will be familiar with its signature sandwiches.

New Vietnamese takeaway, Banh Mi 179 on Blandford Street with owner Tom Phan and Lina Nguyen. | Sunderland Echo

Typified by their crusty baguettes and soft airy inside, Bánh mì are densely packed with either meat or savoury fillings and are a staple Vietnamese street food.

Now, they’ve been brought to the city by the same team behind Pho 179, the city’s first Vietnamese restaurant, which has earnt a loyal following after opening on the corner of Waterloo Place a year ago.

Banh mi is a signature Vietnamese street food | Sunderland Echo

Banh Mi 179 has taken over a neighbouring unit next door and is a dedicated takeaway venture serving sandwiches, noodles and Vietnamese coffees and teas to go.

Owner Tom Phan has spent a year perfecting the recipe, undertaking a course in Vietnam, and importing speciality ingredients to make the Bánh mì as authentic as possible.

Baguettes are made fresh every day, with Tom starting at 3am, to make sure the bread, which is key to the dish, is super fresh. All the fillings, such as marinated meats, are also made fresh on site.

Baguettes are made fresh daily | Sunderland Echo

The new venture opened on Sunday, September 8, and staff member Lina Nguyen says the team is delighted with the response.

“We had a little queue on the first day, which was great, we didn’t expect it. They all gave us a good review and said it was very authentic,” said Lina who also works front of house at Pho 179.

There’s a variety of fillings from which to choose, including grilled pork, grilled chicken, crispy pork belly, char xiu pork, meatballs and vegan tofu.

Tea and coffee beans have also been imported for take away drinks.

The new business is open daily | Sunderland Echo

Lina said: “Vietnamese coffee is a bit different. It’s thick and strong and has an almost chocolate taste.”

She added: “We have pictures on the wall in Pho 179 of Bánh mì and people kept always asking about it. When we first opened Tom already had it in mind to do it, that was the plan.

“But he wanted to make it perfect.

“We see people going to Greggs and Subway for sandwiches so we know people want takeaway sandwiches. We make bread fresh every day, so once it’s sold out we shut as we want to get the quality right.”

Speaking about the response to PHO 179, named after another classic Vietnamese dish, Lina said: “We’ve been a bit quieter with people being on holiday, but on weekends it’s crazy.

The team is delighted with the response so far | Sunderland Echo

“Pho is a really popular choice as well as our rice dishes that people love. Some people haven’t had pho before and they love it.”

People have been travelling from as far afield as Middlesbrough, South Shields and Newcastle to get their fix of Vietnamese cuisine, a country famed for its fresh flavours.

Lina added: “People keep talking about it and telling their friends.”

The new opening comes as the Echo’s parent company, National World, is hosting National Food and Drink Month throughout September, an initiative backed by UKHospitality, the voice of the sector.

As part of the month, we’ll be shouting even louder about the city’s hospitality venues and asking readers to share their favourites.

:: Banh Mi 179, at the train station end of Blandford Street, is currently open seven days a week from 8am to 5pm and 10am to 5pm on Sundays, but they may change the opening hours depending on demand. Cash only at the moment.