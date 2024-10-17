Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new business venture is hoping to be the talk of Hylton Road.

Cake Talk has transformed the former Jacksons Cafe, at the city centre end of the busy street, into a new cake and coffee shop, for sit in or take away.

Owner, Ging Imperial, is originally from The Philippines and there’s some Asian delicacies on the menu such as purple yam cake, pandan cake and Asian dumplings, as well as slabs of classic cakes like cookies & cream, black forest and chocolate cakes.

Ging moved here to study a Masters in IT Management at University of Sunderland, going on to study a master business administration course, and she says it’s great to combine her business skills with her passion for cakes.

She began baking when her daughter turned seven-years-old in 2019. Ging wanted to make seven cakes, but couldn’t afford that many so taught herself to bake after watching hundreds of tutorial videos.

The businesswoman perfected her recipes and soon her friends, many of whom are nurses in the city, began putting in orders for cakes at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“I started baking for our community and it just grew and grew,” she said. “I don’t like social media so all the business was coming from word of mouth.

“Since October 2020, I’ve had a minimum of four cake orders a week and soon after I was getting customers in Hartlepool, South Shields and Durham.”

Earlier this year, Ging decided to take her cake business to the next level with a cake shop and came up with the name Cake Talk from a popular Asian bakery called Bread Talk.

She contacted Sunderland City Council who put her in touch with small business advisors at North East BIC who helped her to develop her plan.

Speaking about opening on Hylton Road, she said: “One of my friends is a nurse at the Eye Infirmary and she told me about the new Eye Hospital being built at the end of this road and I thought it would be the perfect place.”

As well as cakes and pastries, Ging sells Pumphreys coffee, soft drinks and sandwiches as well as Asian dumplings called shumai and Philippine steamed buns, called siopao, which she makes from scratch with no preservatives.

There’s around 20 seats in the cafe, but customers can also order food and drink for take away with pastries starting from £1 and cake from £3.20 for a large slice.

As well as occasion cakes, Cake Talk also sells balloons.

It’s still the first month of business for the new venture, but Ging says she’s had great feedback.

“People say they love how welcoming it is,” she said. “And people really like the dumplings, because they taste like they’re homemade.”

:: Cake Talk is currently open Monday to Friday from 10am to 9pm, but Ging is looking at weekend opening hours, should demand be there.