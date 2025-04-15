Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“We’re open to all,” say the new management team at Ashbrooke Sports Club as they encourage more people through the doors to check out the Victorian venue’s improved offering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dating back to 1887, the club has a rich history in the city hosting countless sports games, including international cricket matches, and was even an SAFC ground in the late 1800s.

Inside the new look Lounge | Sunderland Echo

Today, the registered charity still plays an important role in hosting football, rugby, squash, bowls, table tennis and cricket clubs, as well as being used by local schools and sports clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s also entering a new chapter with its wider hospitality offering, its bars undergoing their biggest makeovers for years - including the toilets which were much in need of renovations.

Bar manager Will Ibbitson | Sunderland Echo

Around £500,000 is being invested in the venue over the years, which has seen the creation of a new look Lounge area and new astro turf, as well as ongoing improvements in the Sports Bar, restaurant area and former offices at the back of the building. Work will also soon turn to the roof which is believed to be more than 100 years old.

It’s been a long road for the team at the club, which faced closure in early 2024 due to declining use and membership as well as a fire just before Christmas, which caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage to rooms at the back of the building but was, thankfully, put out before it reached the main house.

The bars have some of the best views in the city | Sunderland Echo

The club, which is run by a new board of trustees who took over in 2023, still has a membership of around 500, but the team is really hoping to get the word out there that they are open to all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Ibbitson, bar manager, says the new look bars are helping to bring people back.

The new look Lounge | Sunderland Echo

“We’ve definitely noticed more people coming in, as well as locals from the surrounding area who are coming back after not being for a few years,” he said. “People like the new look, but one of the big things has also been being able to improve the beer offering.

“We were tied to a brewery before, but can now offer a wider selection of brands on draft like Tiny Rebel, Cruzcampo, Amstel and Staropramen amongst others - and we’ve kept the pricing fair.

Inside the new ladies toilets which were in major need of improvements | Sunderland Echo

“There are a lot of people out there who still think we are a members only venue - but anyone can come in, we’re open to all and we want everyone to enjoy the bars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prices for a pint of draft start from £4.30 for Theakstons, with Cruzcampo their biggest seller at £4.80 a pint.

As well as new seating, flooring and decor, other additions in the bars include new TVs throughout and an automated darts board.

Groundsman Ronnie Boyd at work on the pitch | Sunderland Echo

With its well-kept grounds, the bars at Ashbrooke also have some of the best views in the city and improvements will also include a bar on the ground level for al fresco drinks.

“We have the potential to be the best beer garden in the city,” said Will. “And it really comes into its own in the warmer weather.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club was once well known for its events over the years and work is being done to put it back on the map, with the return of the popular Bonfire Night display, in collaboration with Red Sky Foundation, talk ins, plonk and paint nights and other events.

Additions also include an automated darts board | Sunderland Echo

This Good Friday will see a pop up from What The Crust pizza in the beer garden from 4pm, as well as live music by Andrew Richardson, with more pop ups to take place in the coming months.

Work is also ongoing in the restaurant / coffee shop space and the club is keen to find an operator for that site who can provide a regular food offering.

Monthly membership is £15 at Ashbrooke Sports Club, entitling use of sports facilities and joining training and team structures. It also means a vote on club business, use of changing facilities, a members lounge for meetings and social events and other loyalty benefits.

Non-members can use the clubhouse, field, gym, astro-turf, function rooms, bars and café.