Inside the bubble tea shop that's brought a taste of Taiwan to Sea Road in Sunderland
Business partners Ka Leung Wong and Yung-ni Wu opened their Tea Rest cafe last autumn after transforming a former tattoo shop in the local high street in Fulwell.
Hailing from Taiwan, they’ve grown up with the speciality drink, which has a tea base, which is then customised with chewy tapioca pearls or different flavoured popping boba (bubbles).
One of Taiwan’s most well-known exports, it’s a drink that’s grown hugely in popularity in this country in recent years, especially with teenagers and students.
For their business venture, the partners imported specialist equipment including a Teapresso machine to brew the teas, which they also bring over from their home country.
Yung-ni said: “We named the business Tea Rest because we know how people in this country like to relax with a cup of tea. Also, our logo is a T-Rex, which sounds similar.
“We looked at some premises in the city centre, but we liked that this is a community high street with lots of schools around. There’s nothing else like this in this street and we wanted to bring Asian tea culture to the community.
She added: “We opened the doors in October last year and it’s been on and off, but the cold version is a very summer drink, so we’re hoping it will pick up.”
As well as doing bubble teas for takeaway, the shop has some seating inside which Yung-ni says has become a popular hangout for kids after school.
The businesswoman said: “I think it’s such a popular drink because it’s fun and people like that you can totally customise it to your own tastes.”
There’s a range of tea options at the shop, priced from £4 including Assam Tea, Earl Grey, Highland Oolong and more.
*Tea Rest is open 11.30am to 6pm. Closed Wednesdays and Sundays.
