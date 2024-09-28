Inside Sunderland's newest restaurant B Greek, serving gyros, pastitsio and more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s gyros, souvlaki, pastitsio, moussaka and more on the menu at Sunderland’s newest restaurant.

Inside the new B Greek restaurant on John Street with owner Elton Vejzi. | Sunderland Echo

B Greek has taken over a unit in John Street, which has stood empty for some time, to create the city centre’s only sit-in Greek restaurant.

Housed next door to Coffee at The Bothy, it’s been a labour of love for owner Elton Vejzi who is half Greek and grew up eating the rich, fresh flavours of Greek food living on the border of Greece and Albania.

He said: “I’ve lived in Sunderland for six years now and couldn’t find a sit in restaurant dedicated to this kind of food. I had another restaurant before this and when I moved here, I decided there was a gap in the market.

The restaurant is next door to Coffee at the Bothy | Sunderland Echo

“I’d looked at a few different units, before I found this one which was perfect because of the space.”

Elton and his brother spent four months renovating the site, decorating it with scenes of Greece and creating a 60-seater restaurant and bar.

“A lot of people passing when we’ve been working on the site have been asking about when we’re opening and I’ve already had a good response on Google. It’s been stressful, but I’m so happy to finally open the doors, “ said Elton.

“This really is my passion, it’s been my dream to open a place like this,” he added. “A place with good service, good people at the back and food at a good price.

“I don’t want to overcharge because I want people to come back, so everyone can try this kind of food.”

The new restaurant serves Greek favourites | Sunderland Echo

This week also sees the opening of the new Pabloeggsgobao food truck in the courtyard of Mackies’ Corner, which opens on Saturday, September 28.

Other new food and drink businesses heading to the city this year include RIO steakhouse in Low Row, The Bridge Hotel Vaults in High Street West and The Muddler and The Flower Cafe in Keel Square.

*B Greek, John Street, is open seven days a week from 10am until 10pm and until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The menu includes Gyros | Sunderland Echo

A look at the B Greek menu

There’s a broad range on the menu.

Examples include tapas and starters like tzatziki, hummus, Greek village sausage, halloumi fries and feta spring rolls starting from £4.

There's a wide range of gyros on offer | Sunderland Echo

Traditional dishes include moussaka, pastitsio and stifado starting from £11.70.

Gyro wraps start from £6.50 and include a vegan option as well as pork, chicken, halloumi and lamb versions. There’s also a range of gyros meals and kids’ options.

Greek desserts include baklava, orange pie and kataifi.