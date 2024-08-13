Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s newest bar is aiming to bring people back to a well-known city centre spot.

The downstairs bar in Fawcett Street, next door to The Vestry, was popular during its time as 5th Avenue and, after laying empty for some time, was brought back to life more recently as The Albert.

The Hideout has opened its doors

Now, the subterranean space is entering a new chapter as The Hideout.

The pub closed as The Albert at the end of last year and Nathan Joseph and his family’s hospitality firm saw the potential in the site.

part owner Nathan Joseph

The businessman said: “My background has always been in bars and nightclubs. I was looking for other venues and saw this online so came and had a look.

“The venue speaks for itself, because it’s such a great space and I really saw the potential.”

Hideout Bar is currently open at weekends, from 8pm to late on Fridays and from 6pm on Saturdays, but will be increasing its hours and offering.

“We’re really going to be pushing the events side, to give people a reason to come down,” added Nathan.

It’s currently open on Friday and Saturday nights | Sunderland Echo

Local DJ Jamal G is managing events at the venue.

He said: “I’ve been DJing for ten years and when I first started going out, people would go all over the town visiting different venues. It’s changed now and people tend to go out for one event or a festival, so we want to make this a destination place for people.

“Freshers Week is going to be a big one for us and we’ll be creating a really diverse line-up.

“Sunderland has always been a good music city and it’s great that it’s bidding for Music City status. You have places like The 3 Stories opening up near here and hopefully it all helps to boost this end of town.”

The team will also be working with a host of promoters and speaking to students about the kind of venue they want to see.

They’re running a number of drinks offers, including a £5 round.