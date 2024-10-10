Inside Sunderland's new My Bombay Bistro restaurant ahead of opening night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A nephew and uncle team are hoping to turn up the heat with their first business venture together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faz Ahmed was taught the hospitality trade by his uncle, Naz Miah, when he was 15-years-old, working for his uncle, and then going on to serve in restaurants across the North East.

My Bombay Bistro newly opened on Tavistock Place, Sunderland with directors Naz Miah and Faz Ahmed. | Sunderland Echo

Now, the Sunderland businessmen have come together to open their first restaurant together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve given new life to the former Chilli Mangoes site in Tavistock Place, which has stood empty for more than a year.

After a friends and family night, it opens to the public tonight, Wednesday, October 9.

The restaurant opens tonight, October 9 | Sunderland Echo

The subterranean space, which has a long history of being a restaurant in the city, was already in good condition from the previous owners, but Faz and Naz have put their own stamp on the place by swapping the graffiti art for neon signs, adding faux floral touches, artworks and some mascots, including a gorilla called George.

Faz said: “We knew the owner of Chilli Mangoes and had been looking for a site, so it being available was perfect. We’ve seen so much on social media with people asking when the site was going to open again, so we knew there was demand for a restaurant here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the dishes from the new menu | Sunderland Echo

“We’d put some posts on social media about taking over the site and we’ve had such a good response, with lots of shares and comments. People have even been coming up to us in the street to ask about it.”

The pair are also running a competition on their social media platforms to win a holiday to Turkey to mark the opening.

The head chef says diners can expect classic Indian dishes with a twist, with options including chef’s signature dishes of railway lamb jatka, a homestyle curry of lamb chops with caramalised onion, fresh spinach and a masala sauce.

It's one of the largest restaurants in the city centre | Sunderland Echo

There’s also a range of classic, tandoori, biryani and vegetarian options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An early evening menu will run from Sunday to Thursday 5.30pm to 8pm for £16.95.

Faz says they can also tailor dishes to people’s taste buds.

Directors Faz Ahmed, Naz Miah and head chef Syed Mashuk Miah. | Sunderland Echo

“People might not like their dishes spicy or garlicky, but we’re happy to cater for what they prefer,” said the businessman.

Bookings have already been steadily coming in for the new venture and diners in its first week, this Wednesday to Sunday, can enjoy an opening discount of 50% off their food bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site in Tavistock Place has housed a number of restaurants over the years | Sunderland Echo

Parking-wise, My Bombay Bistro is a stone’s throw from Tatham Street car park, which is one of the few in the city that still offers free after 3pm parking.

Moving forward, the team will be looking to utilise the outdoor site and upstairs rooms at the restaurant.

*My Bombay Bistro, Tavistock Place, city centre, is open seven days a week from 5.30pm to 11pm.