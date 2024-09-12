Inside Sunderland's new craft beer micro bar MOD

Craft beer drinkers can now hunker down in a new bunker-themed micro bar.

The former Fagan’s barbers in Mary Street, which closed last year after 40 years in the city, has been completely transformed into new bar MOD.

Mary Street's new micro bar MOD, next door to The Gunners. | Sunderland Echo

A little brother to the neighbouring Gunners Club, it’s got an identity all of its own, with a corrugated iron ceiling and colour scheme to resemble a bunker.

While the Gunners honours WWI and WWII in its decor, MOD is decorated in plaques, regimental badges, photographs and other paraphernalia from those who served in more recent conflicts including The Troubles in Northern Ireland, Bosnia and The Falklands.

The bar is decorated in paraphernalia from recent conflicts | Sunderland Echo

It also has a completely separate drinks menu of craft and cask beer, as well as wines and premium spirits and alcohol-free and gluten-free options.

The new bar, which seats up to 30 people, has been a real labour of love for manager Alex Bonallie who has spent the past year transforming the site, down to a total rewire, new plumbing and building a new beer cellar.

“When Fagan’s became available, we really saw the potential in the site,” said Alex, who also manages The Gunners. “We really wanted to offer something different to the Gunners, with craft beer at reasonable prices.

Manager Alex Bonallie | Sunderland Echo

“It’s military-themed, but the bar is for everyone. Some people like to just come on their own and watch the world go by or read a book.”

He added: “We want it to be a cosy, quiet, chill out zone where people can just come and enjoy themselves. We called it MOD like the Ministry of Defence, but it can also mean Ministry of Drinkers and Ministry of Defenders.”

The micro bar has opened in the former Fagan’s in Mary Street | Sunderland Echo

All local tradespeople were used in the new site, including Kennek Construction, based in Hendon.

MOD has been open six weeks and Alex says the reaction has been great.

“Word of mouth is still getting out there,” said Alex. “But so far people love it, they like how different and quirky it is and that it’s good quality.

The bar has a military bunker theme | Sunderland Echo

Options at the bar, which has created three new jobs, include Twin Coast session pale ale, Pravha, Atlantic Pale Ale, Franciscan Well Rebel Red, Bowland Brewery Boxer Blonde and more, with the cheapest pint priced £2.80 and the most expensive priced £3.95.

The new opening comes as the Echo’s parent company, National World, is hosting National Food and Drink Month throughout September, an initiative backed by UKHospitality, the voice of the sector.

As part of the month, we’ll be shouting even louder about the city’s hospitality venues and asking readers to share their favourites.

:: MOD in Mary Street is open seven days a week from 2pm to 10.30pm.