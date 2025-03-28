The Canny Lad has given new life to the former Fitzgerald’s site creating the city centre’s only dedicated Irish bar.

Fitzy’s operated for more than 30 years on the site and was a regular winner of CAMRA Real Ale awards.

But fans of the real ale pub needn’t worry: it’s still the same owners and staff with the same cask offering.

However, there’s been a major investment made in rebranding the pub and giving it a whole new look, from a full makeover of the outside to new flooring, wallpaper, Irish-inspired artworks and creating more booths and snugs to create more of a tavern feel.

Other new additions include increasing the screens showing live sports, a dedicated games area with pool table and Target Darts with omni auto scoring system.

The pub is owned by an independent hospitality brand who opened the first Canny Lad in Newcastle last year.

Matty Downs, general manager at The Canny Lad, said: “The Canny Lad in Newcastle was so well received and we felt Fitzy’s was in need of a new look and offering, so we brought that brand here.

“It’s very much a pub for everyone, like a tavern should be. Fitzy’s needed investment, but with the right offering and it made a lot of sense to bring The Canny Lad here. We still offer value for money drinks, we’re really competitively priced, but wanted to improve the environment.”

The Canny Lad opened in time for St Patrick’s Day. “The feedback has been really positive, people seem to really like the new look - especially the games room,” added Matty who has been manager of Fitzy’s for the past 10 years.

Here’s a look around:

1 . Maintaining the pub's original features Some of the original Fitzgeralds features, including the back bar, remain. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Hitting the bullseye The new games area, including Target Darts, has already proved a popular addition to the pub. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Full rebrand The exterior of the pub has also been given a full makeover. | Sunderland Echo Photo Sales