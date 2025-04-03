Inside Sunderland's hidden gem taproom and how you can have a go at brewing yourself

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On the banks of the Wear there’s a hidden gem taproom that’s giving punters the chance to try some unique Sunderland-brewed beers.

Brewlab joint managing director Phil Douglas and training coordinator Richard Hunt. | Sunderland Echo

Brewlab Brews taproom is open twice a month at Brewlab in West Quay Court on Sunderland Enterprise Park, in the shadow of the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

It’s been open for around a year and the team is hoping more people will enjoy its offering this summer.

As well as being a chance to try some really unique, small-batch beers whilst sat amongst the brewing vessels, there’s often live music and street food, from local traders such as the Arigato Japanese food van.

The taproom is open around twice a month | Sunderland Echo

“A lot of people still don’t know we’re here, even some taxi drivers don’t if we get dropped off,” said Phil Douglas, joint managing director at Brewlab.

“We can fit around 60 inside and more outside and it’s a great atmosphere when it’s full.”

The beers served are those created by staff and students at Brewlab, meaning each taproom session offers something unique, with six taps pouring cask and keg as well as bottles available from the Brewlab Brews Pilot Series.

Established in 1992, Brewlab supports the brewing, distilling and wider drinks industry and has earned a national and international reputation.

It's a chance to try beers you won't find anywhere else | Sunderland Echo

One of the only labs of its kind in the country, it carries our laboratory analysis for smaller brewers who don’t have such facilities - thus helping to increase the levels of consistency in beers across the UK.

As well as making its own beer sold at pubs such as The Ivy House and The Canny Lad, Brewlab teaches the art of brewing, with students coming from as far afield as Japan, the USA and India to learn the craft.

Many former students have gone on to run successful breweries, including Vaux, S43, Tiny Rebel, Barcelona Beer Company, Wylam Brewery, Wear Beer and Beavertown Brewery.

Now, members of the public with a keen interest in the process can take part in a Brew Day Experiences.

The day starts with a conversation about how you like your beer including the strength, with Phil coming up with a recipe for people to try their hand out.

Staff then take participants through the process of making beer up to the start of the fermentation.

It takes around a week for the beer to ferment and another to condition, with up to 30 bottles of your beer made for you to take home, with the whole day and beers costing £200 per couple.

“We really want to pass on our knowledge of brewing to more people in Sunderland - and we’ve had excellent feedback from those who’ve attended,” said Phil. “We have people who came along to Brew Day experiences who are now tap room regulars.

“People have such an interest in the brewing process and this is a real chance to experiment.”

For more information about Brewlab, its brew day experiences, training courses, laboratory and other services, visit their website or email [email protected].

Next Brewlab Brews taproom sessions

Brewlab is based in Sunderland Enterprise Park | Sunderland Echo

Next Open Dates:

Friday 11th April, 2PM – 8PM.

Friday 25th April, 2PM – 8PM.

Friday 16th May, 2PM – 8PM.

Friday 30th May, 2PM – 8PM.

Friday 13th June, 2PM – 8PM.

Saturday 14th June, 10AM – 4PM - with a live performance from Sunderland Youth Orchestra and food by Arigato.

Friday 27th June, 2PM – 8PM.