Inside Eden, Sunderland's first deaf cafe, which is breaking down barriers

One of the first cafes of its kind has opened its doors in Sunderland city centre.

Eden cafe is manned by deaf and hearing impaired staff, and is aimed at breaking down barriers between those who can and can’t hear.

New hearing impaired cafe, Eden. Front: staff members Christie O'Brien and Gillian Minchella with director and co-owner Craig Jones, centre, | Sunderland Echo

As well as giving deaf people the chance to order in sign language, it’s open for hearing customers as well and is a way for people to become more well acquainted with sign language.

Those who can’t sign are aided by an interpreter who facilitates communication when orders are made at the not-for-profit cafe and community hub.

The cafe aims to break down barriers between the non-hearing and hearing communities | Sunderland Echo

Eden has opened on the ground floor of Hills Arts Centre in the space previously occupied by Grinder Central, and is an accessible cafe with its own kitchen.

It’s been brought to the city by Eden directors Craig Jones, Emma Robertson and Michelle Calvert.

Craig, who is also CEO of Deaf Empowering Network, said: “We are so proud of Eden. It really shows the potential of deaf people and that they can be employed in the catering and hospitality sector. We’re about equality, inclusion and breaking down barriers.

“Hearing people can often be unsure of sign language, but this could be the first step to building up their confidence and learning some phrases.

“It’s baby steps at first, but means a lot to deaf people for someone to be able to say hello and thank you.”

Eden is in the former space occupied by Grinder Central | Sunderland Echo

He added: “A cafe like this is especially important post-Covid when people experienced so much social isolation. It really highlights what can be offered to the deaf community and encourages people to see employment like this as a viable option.”

The cafe is now open for all and, moving forward, will be a base for sign language courses and workshops.

Riki Tsang, who is also co-owner of Grinder cafe, is one of the Eden interpreters.

“Sunderland actually has a big deaf population and this is a great place for people to come and practice and learn sign language, as well as to get a coffee and cake,” he said. “There will always be an interpreter on site, so you don’t need to know sign language to order.”

The menu includes a range of drinks, as well as cakes, sandwiches and jacket potatoes.

*Eden at Hills Arts Centre, Waterloo Place, is currently open Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm.